Body found in backseat after officers extinguish burning van, Georgia police say

Police are investigating after they found the body of a man in the backseat of a burning van, according to Georgia authorities.

Officers responding to a welfare check in Decatur at about 12:30 a.m. on June 6 were told that a vehicle was on fire and stopped to help put it out, according to an email from DeKalb County police. Decatur is just northeast of Atlanta.

After extinguishing the blaze, officers discovered a man’s body in the rear of the vehicle, police said.

Police told McClatchy News that no further information could be immediately released as an investigation continues.

