Manatee County, FL

Manatee County officials ask judge for substitute canvassing board member

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

The Manatee County primary election is looming, and County Commissioners are asking for a substitute canvassing board member to fill in for a spot usually held by the county chair.

Florida statutes prohibit active participants in the election from serving on the canvassing board. Three of the seven commissioners are candidates in the upcoming election, and the remaining four have either donated or made public endorsements for certain candidates.

Last year, controversy arose over former County Chair Vanessa Baugh's role on the canvassing board after she publicly advocated against the School District of Manatee County's millage referendum.

Previously: Race for three Manatee County commissioner seats is taking shape as elections loom

More: Manatee County School Board elections gain momentum as primary draws near

Also: What we know about the latest controversies in Manatee County

Despite public calls for her resignation from the board, Baugh decided to continue serving after County Attorney Bill Clague opined that state statute specifically prohibits canvassing board members from actively campaigning for political candidates, but not on ballot initiatives.

Commissioners unanimously voted on Tuesday to direct Clague to work with the Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett to request that 12th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Charles E. Roberts appoint a substitute representative on the county's canvassing board.

The county's canvassing board includes a county court judge, the supervisor of elections, and the chair of the board of county commissioners. The three board members determine whether to count or reject a ballot, resolve discrepancies during a recount, certify election results, and certify the post-election audit.

County Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said he has endorsed District 4 candidate Mike Rahn over fellow commissioner and incumbent candidate Misty Servia.

District 1 Commissioner James Satcher said he has also endorsed Rahn as well as District 6 candidate Jason Bearden for the at-large seat now held by incumbent Carol Whitmore.

District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said she too has endorsed Rahn and Bearden.

Kruse did not say who he endorses but added that he has already donated funds and plans to make endorsements for many of the races throughout the county.

Also: Vern Buchanan highlights re-election bid to packed Manatee Tiger Bay Club audience

No record of a donation by Kruse could be found for any Manatee County Board of County Commissioner candidates nor School Board of Manatee County candidates as of the end of April. Reports for May are due June 10.

The remaining county commissioners do not qualify for the canvassing board because they are running for re-election.

"None of us are going to qualify for this," Kruse said. "I have already been to probably five different fundraisers, I've donated to a handful of people already. I'm either endorsing or am going to be endorsing people from school board levels up."

Part of Did you miss it this week? for June 11.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County officials ask judge for substitute canvassing board member

