Asheville, NC

Pregnancy center vandalized in Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pregnancy center was vandalized Monday night in Asheville. Now police are searching for the suspects.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Mountain Area Pregnancy Services, located at 1710 Old Haywood Road, at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you!” and an anarchist symbol in red spray paint on the business. “No forced birth” was also painted on the side of the building, and windows were broken.

Police said they found signs that a suspect may have injured themselves due to blood left behind from a broken window.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Asheville, NC
