BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place. The 65th Allentown Art Festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The festival makes its return after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. You can find more information here.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO