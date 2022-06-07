ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Shelter crisis: Animal welfare organization reports increase of pets killed in U.S shelters, urges people to adopt

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXmax_0g3GP0zP00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In 2021, over 98,000 homeless animals were taken into Louisiana animal shelters. Out of those thousands of animals, 76,879 were saved according to Best Friends Animal Society.

On June 7, the animal welfare organization released the sixth annual pet lifesaving dataset, which gives a national overview of the number of dogs and cats that enter and exit shelters in a given year.

According to the information released, 78% of the animals that entered Louisiana shelters were saved, despite the increased intake of animals.

The organization stated that some of the shelters in Louisiana stepped up during some of the most challenging times.

Louisiana SPCA desperate for help after Hurricane Ida; shelter filled with hundreds of stray pets

According to data released by Best Friends Animal Society, Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center, St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services, and Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter all reached a no-kill status in 2021, with respective save rates of 93.2%, 92.9%, and 90%, while Tangipahoa Parish Animal Services reached a save rate of 81.3%, an increase of more than 40% from 2020.

“These four shelters prove that saving dogs and cats is possible even during the most challenging of times,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, south-central regional director at Best Friends Animal Society. “It’s our hope that other shelters in Louisiana will adopt similar lifesaving programs so they can save as many dogs and cats as possible in the future.”

Although there was some improvement, the data showed that nationally for the first time in five years, U.S. shelter systems are seeing a setback in lifesaving according to the animal welfare organization.

Best Friends’ data showed the animal shelter crisis in America.

The data showed that in 2021, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000 due to staffing shortages and limited hours, decreased in-person volunteers, reduced adoption events, and pet care support.

“The responsibility of saving pets’ lives should not rest solely on shelters and those in animal welfare, but on entire communities including community members, government leaders, shelters, and other animal welfare groups,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

The organization encourages people to adopt from a shelter or rescue group, spay or neuter their pets, foster, volunteer, or donate to help resolve the issue.

To help or learn more, click here.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Free fishing in Louisiana this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be observing its annual Free Fishing Weekend.
bizneworleans.com

Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn Now in Sam’s Clubs Statewide

BATON ROUGE – 15-ounce bags of King Cake flavored popcorn from Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn are now available at all 14 Sam’s Club stores in Louisiana. “We are so excited to showcase our Cajun-born and inspired brand among national brands and retailers,” says Mike Coates, the company’s founder and CEO. “With the launch of our Sam’s Club partnership, we can continue spreading the joy of the South, and the flavor of Louisiana.”
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county, parish or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
houmatimes.com

Congressman Scalise Secures South Louisiana Flood Protection Priorities in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement after the House passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022:. “Passage of this WRDA bill is great news for South Louisiana, and I’m pleased that many of the hurricane and flood protection priorities I’ve fought for are included in this bill. These projects will ensure our communities are better prepared for future storms. I am proud to see these measures included in WRDA 2022 and will continue to fight for important coastal and flood protection priorities for our state,” said Whip Scalise.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Animal Shelters#Volunteers#U S
theadvocate.com

Louisiana documentary is basis of feature film

The short documentary about David Scotton, who was adopted at birth after his teenaged mother nearly aborted him, is being made into a feature film. “We’ve been so blessed by this beautiful, Louisiana adoption story and can’t wait to share ‘Lifemark’ with the entire world,” executive producer Stephen Kendrick said in a press release.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
Picayune Item

Weir repairs discussed by Supervisors

With the flow of the water at Wilson’s Slough continuing to head more towards Louisiana than Mississippi, drone footage was recently taken to see what can be done to rectify the problem. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering showed the footage to the Board of Supervisors to demonstrate how much...
PICAYUNE, MS
wbrz.com

80 years after Pearl Harbor attack, Louisiana sailor's remains finally coming home

BOGALUSA - A U.S. sailor from south Louisiana who's been unaccounted for since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will finally get a proper burial back home. The U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday that Houston Temples, who was 24 years old at the time of the attack will be buried in Washington Parish later this year.
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Louisiana

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy