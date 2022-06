The quick answer? It could. With Chewy, you can have pet supplies delivered to your door. Although Chewy's prices are competitive, there may be a better deal elsewhere. Adopting a pet is a huge financial undertaking. Not only do you have to account for the cost of ongoing food and medication, but when you first bring a pet into your home, you might need to make a serious dent in your savings account to load up on things like a carrier and other needed supplies. Throw in the cost of pet insurance, which is a smart thing to have, and you really need to budget carefully when you're bringing a pet into the mix.

PET SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO