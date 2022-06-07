ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona man says he was jailed for 17 days after American Airlines misidentified him as a shoplifter at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

By Dan Carson
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona resident Michael Lowe filed a lawsuit against American Airlines on Monday stating his life and wellbeing have been irrevocably damaged by the carrier following a series of events that saw him wrongfully incarcerated for 17 days in a New Mexico jail. First reported by the Fort Worth Telegram's...

