Morgan City, LA

Morgan City man charged with child, animal pornography

By Dionne Johnson
 5 days ago

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY ) — Morgan City police arrested a man after reportedly finding child porn and pornography involving animals on his electronics.

Keith Taylor, 66 was taken into custody Monday and charged with a total of 107 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

He was also charged with 23 counts of pornography involving bestiality, police said.

An initial investigation that began in May pointed to Taylor being in possession of one image of child pornography, Morgan City police said.

As the investigation continued, police said, forensic downloads were seized and police located an additional 106 files that contained pornography involving juveniles, with nearly half of them involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Taylor was located and arrested at the Morgan City jail where he remains incarcerated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

