Where does 'lottery pick' talent Daishen Nix fit in Rockets' plans?

We’ve seen a trend recently of the Oregon Ducks getting into the recruiting mix for top prospects late in the game, but making up ground quickly. That is understandable when you consider the fact that a new coaching staff in Eugene is still working to catch up on lost time. The quick ground coverage is certainly the case when it comes to 4-star DL Dashawn Womack, an elite player out of the state of Maryland. Oregon extended an offer to Womack on May 2 of this year, and Womack turned around and put the Ducks in his top-5 this weekend despite not taking a visit to Eugene just yet. According to 247Sports, Womack is ranked as the No. 13 DL and No. 106 player in the 2023 class. Film Dashawn Womack’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 MD DL Rivals 4 5.8 MD DL ESPN 4 84 MD DL On3 Recruiting 4 95 MD DL 247 Composite 4 0.9506 MD DL Vitals Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 255 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on May 2, 2022 Has yet to visit Oregon Top Schools Oregon Ducks Georgia Bulldogs Maryland Terrapins Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels LSU Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/womxck15/status/153603105996761497811

