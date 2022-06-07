Tiger Woods announces his status for upcoming US Open

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.

