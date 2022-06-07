ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods announces his status for upcoming US Open

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US Open is just over a week away, but Tiger Woods will not be at the event. Woods announced Tuesday that he informed the USGA that his body needs more time to recover to play majors at a high enough level. As a...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 1

ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The US Sun

What does LIV Golf stand for?

THE PGA has long been the world's standard for golf tournaments. Now, there's a new golf league that could stand to rival the Professional Golfers' Association, and it's getting controversial. What does LIV Golf stand for?. LIV Golf isn't an acronym like most people may be expecting. It is the...
GOLF
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
The Spun

Jim Nantz Has 1 Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

The PGA Tour had a turbulent week as multiple stars left for LIV Golf. Jim Nantz of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the multiple departures on Saturday afternoon. The iconic sports commentator thinks decisions made by golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson is a "betrayal" of the PGA Tour as a whole.
GOLF
#Us Open#British Open#Usopengolf
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf kicks Phil Mickelson's biographer, Alan Shipnuck, out of news conference

Maybe Phil Mickelson has had enough of Alan Shipnuck or Greg Norman wanted to make a point. Either way, one of the strangest days in recent golf history ended at the Centurion Golf Club near London on Thursday evening with Shipnuck, the author of “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” being removed from what’s known as the flash interview area at the LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s Net Worth in 2022

Rickie Fowler is an American professional golfer who primarily plays on the PGA Tour. Before turning pro, he was the top-ranked amateur in the world for 36 weeks. At 33 years old, he is considered to be one of the best golfers today. He currently has 9 professional wins under his name. In this article, however, we will be talking about Rickie Fowler’s net worth in 2022.
MURRIETA, CA
The Independent

old - LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as PGA Tour suspend LIV players with immediate effect

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event got underway today amid confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the breakaway series have been suspended with immediate effect. The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it.Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson ending his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments...
GOLF
Golf Digest

No, this isn't good for golf

LIV Golf’s attempt to disrupt the sport has been nothing short of a reality show, and if you’ve ever watched a reality show you know they are entertaining, bewitching and speak to an inner craving that we’re ashamed of admitting. LIV Golf seemed right out of Bravo central casting. Melodrama! Self-sabotage! Unintentional comedy! Shady business deals! People who seem like nightmares! It was a guilty pleasure, mostly because it existed merely in the abstract. Of course the undeniable truth about reality shows is there’s not much “real” about them. LIV Golf? In spite of its trappings—perhaps in spite of itself—LIV Golf has proved over the past nine days it is very real, and its evolution from a concept to something concrete has massive consequences. And none of them seem good for golf.
GOLF
ESPN

LIV Golf London Day 1 Results

After months of speculation and controversy, the first day of competition for the brand-new LIV Golf league is in the books, with the LIV Golf Invitational Series teeing off on Thursday in London. Charl Schwartzel and Hennie du Plessis, both from South Africa, lead the field after the first round....
WORLD
