One climber dead, four injured after incident on California’s Mount Shasta

By David Spector
 5 days ago

One climber died and four others were rescued Monday after falling or sliding on California’s Mount Shasta.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 8:39 a.m. Monday of multiple climbers suffering injuries on the 14,000-foot mountain, The Sacramento Bee reported .

One climber was confirmed dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. One climber was in critical condition and another suffered injuries including a broken ankle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmD2N_0g3GNVWV00
Four climbers were injured and one was killed after a freak accident on Mount Shasta on June 6, 2022.
Mount Shasta Fire Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcXDa_0g3GNVWV00
Police arrive at Mount Shasta after the incident.
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWqWt_0g3GNVWV00
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 8:39 a.m. Monday of multiple climbers suffering injuries on the 14,000-foot mountain.
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJAXH_0g3GNVWV00
According to police, one climber died in the accident.
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

Hours later, two other climbers were reported in critical condition.

The fourth injured hiker was found by a rescue helicopter, which airlifted her to a nearby hospital.

The first two incidents were reported by ABC News to have taken place at Avalanche Gulch, a route the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center describes as “steep and rigorous.” The walk includes a 7,000-foot uphill climb and exposes the climber to snow, ice, rocks and extreme weather conditions.

The dead climber was not immediately identified by police.

