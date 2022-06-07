ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens stabbed during fight at Upper West Side McDonald’s: cops

Two boys were stabbed during a fight inside an Upper West Side McDonald’s Tuesday morning, cops said.

A 16-year-old boy was knifed in the back and eye and a 14-year-old boy in the left hand when the melee broke out at the fast-food joint on Broadway near West 71st Street around 8:20 a.m., authorities said.

Both victims were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13geqR_0g3GNUdm00
Google Maps

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody with charges pending, cops said.

The circumstances leading up to the fight were not immediately clear.

