Bad Bunny & Tyler, The Creator To Headline 2022 Made In America Festival

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

With festival season in full swing, Made In America Festival has announced its all-star lineup and its set to feature some of the world's greatest acts of 2022.

On Tuesday, June 7, Roc Nation posted the first flyer for Made In America Festival on social media. It reveals the festival's headliners, Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator , as well as the rest of the diverse lineup including Lil Uzi Vert , Jazmine Sullivan , Burna Boy , Snoh Aalegra , Kodak Black , Pusha T , Lil Tjay , Babyface Ray , Key Glock , Larry June , Toro y Moi , Tate McRae , Fuerza Regida, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Cimbala and Ryan Castro.

The festival, which was founded by JAY-Z , is celebrating its 10th year after it held its inaugural event back in 2012. It will return to its classic location at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia during Labor Day Weekend, September 3 - 4. Last year , artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Baby and others performed at the two-day music festival after it was previously postponed due to the pandemic.

Both headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator have had an amazing year so far. Bad Bunny recently dropped his critically-acclaimed album Un Verano Sin Ti , which has sold more copies than other chart-topping albums from artists like Future and Kendrick Lamar . The Puerto Rican rapper is also set to star as Marvel's first Latin superhero El Muerto in his inaugural lead role in a film.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator is still riding the waves from his most recent album Call Me If You Get Lost . In the months since he released the album, Tyler has hopped on other tracks like Rexx Orange County's "Open A Window." He's also expected to appear on Pharrell's new song "Cash In Cash Out" which is set to drop on June 10.

Tickets for Made In America are currently on sale now .

