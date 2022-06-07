ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4-year-old and her grandfather attacked by dog that entered home, WA officials say

By Helena Wegner
 4 days ago

A 4-year-old and her grandfather were attacked by a neighbor’s dog that wandered into their home in Washington, city officials said.

The child was visiting her grandfather Monday, June 6, at his home in Mount Vernon, the City of Mount Vernon said in a news release.

The child was inside her grandfather’s garage when a neighbor’s dog walked inside and bit the girl’s face and shoulder, the city said.

When her grandfather tried to stop the dog, it bit the man’s hand, officials said.

First responders arrived to the home around 3:21 p.m. — within a minute after the grandfather called for help, officials said.

The child was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries as of 4:18 p.m. June 6, according to the release.

Officials said the dog was a mix of breeds. The dog will be quarantined for 10 days by animal control for an investigation of the attack.

Mount Vernon is about 62 miles north of Seattle.

#Dog Attack#Mount Vernon#Seattle
