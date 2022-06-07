Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Plum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man police say shot and killed his neighbor in Washington County was in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.Bryce Tacy allegedly shot 44-year-old Jerry Anderson last month after a dispute. The deadly neighbor dispute and the SWAT standoff that followed on Loffert Road in Smith Township shook the quiet neighborhood.Officials said Tacy went into his house on Loffert Road after the shooting and would not come out for law enforcement for over 30 minutes. Law enforcement eventually talked the man out of the home. He is charged with criminal homicide and it was held for court. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO