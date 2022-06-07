Wilmington Dollar Tree Robbed, Employee Beaten
WILMINGTON, DE – A female employee tasked with closing the Dollar Tree store at...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
WILMINGTON, DE – A female employee tasked with closing the Dollar Tree store at...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Animals, they should be sentenced to work camp. 12 hours a day to labor. hard work is clearly unheard of with these people
Mask in public should be illegal as in several occasions I have seen perps use masks to disguise their identity, Witnessed several high dollar grab and go incidents at Home Depot. Anyone who disguises their identity in commission of a crime should also face stricter legal consequences.
I propose 30 lashes each, upon arrest and conviction, plus an additional 30 lashes upon release from prison.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 17