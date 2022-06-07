ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Shot Spotter Alerts Baltimore Police to Shooting That Left One Man Dead

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an...

Man found unresponsive on West Baltimore street was killed, autopsy shows

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men killed in this week’s quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore were identified Thursday as 19-year-old Craig Phillips Jr. and 22-year-old Darren Barnes. Phillips and Barnes were two of the four men shot when someone opened fire at the group as they sat outside a home in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene and Phillips died of his injuries at a local hospital. The two other victims, ages 18 and 23, survived. Their conditions were not immediately known Thursday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives...
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded Thursday night in a pair of shootings that unfolded about 30 minutes and two miles apart in Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 1400 block of Asquith Street about 10:15 p.m. found a 23-year-old man with a graze wound, and a 20-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of North Luzerne Avenue, where they found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the shooting victims were not immediately clear Friday morning. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Investigating 63-Year-Old Man’s Beating Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 63-year-old man found unresponsive in March near Franklin Square has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Friday. Anthony Barksdale was found unconscious about 6:30 a.m. March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Barksdale’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The medical examiner on Thursday ruled his death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CBS Baltimore

55-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With 2021 Highlandtown Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old woman he allegedly shot in his Highlandtown home last year, Baltimore police said. On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Bouldin Street for a report of a shooting and found Stacy Hill inside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and listed in grave condition. She died later that day, and on Nov. 1, police identified her as the victim of a homicide. Police on Friday alleged Harry Wallace Jr. shot Hill in the chest during a domestic dispute. An arrest warrant for Wallace was obtained on June 7, and he was detained two days later and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and multiple weapons charges, according to court records.  
Daily Voice

Man Trapped Under Car In Baltimore Dies

A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said. The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Looking For ‘Critically Missing’ Woman & 1-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old woman and 1-year-old child. Sherri Addison, 30, and the child, 1-year-old Kylie Coates, were last seen in the Essex area, according to details provided by police. Addison is described as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The child also has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020. 🚨#CriticalMissing 30-year-olf Sherri Addison (5'1 130lbs) Brown hair, brown eyes and 1-year-old Kylie Coates (1'6 22lbs) brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen in the Essex area. Anyone with any information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #HelpLocate #Missing pic.twitter.com/hZqkBLG4ro — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 10, 2022
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

