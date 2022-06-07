Lindsey Granger Spars With ‘The View’ Panel Over January 6 Hearings

Joy Behar Slams Republicans for Being Uncooperative: "All They Care About Is Making Biden Look Bad"

Joy Behar Says Workers Should Go Back into the Office "to Meet Someone": "Not Everyone Can Go on Tinder"

Sunny Hostin Flips Out at Republicans on 'The View,' Slams Mitch McConnell as "Filthy Liar" and Calls to "Get Rid of the Party"

Joy Behar Snaps at Sara Haines During Heated Gun Control Conversation on 'The View': "Stop with the Mental Health!"

The conservative guest hosts who appear on The View often find themselves disagreeing with the rest of the show’s panelists when it comes to politics, and today was no different when Lindsey Granger faced off against the panel during a conversation about the January 6 Congressional hearings.

During this morning’s Hot Topics, Whoopi Goldberg brought up the fact that the Fox News network will not be broadcasting the prime time Congressional committee hearings about the January 6 insurrection this week. “The number one cable news network does not think this is a newsworthy thing,” Goldberg said, before showing clips of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity deriding the proceedings as a political gimmick that promises to reveal anything but the truth about what happened at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“They’re betting you didn’t see what you saw,” Goldberg said in response, after showing footage of the mobs breaking into the Capitol building. “Most Americans saw what happened, they know what went down, and so they’re doing exactly what you’d expect Fox to do. It’s like, listen, if you’re that concerned about a lie, you should watch and make sure that people are not lying, but you’d have to watch to know that they’re not lying, I guess that’s ass-backwards,” she said.

“Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade were begging Mark Meadows to get the President – Trump – to stop the attack, so now they’re saying the opposite? They’re implicated in the day, so of course they don’t want to report that!” Joy Behar added.

“Just to clarify,” Granger broke in, “Fox News is airing it, maybe not on the news channel but on their business network.”

“Nobody watches that,” Behar responded to laughs.

“And they’re also providing it, available on all digital platforms,” Granger added. “You know that everybody’s online, so I don’t want to hear that you can’t find it, ’cause you don’t need a subscription.”

“I think it’s such a disservice to their viewers that they’ve peddled all this misinformation over the past couple of years, but they’re not allowing their viewers to actually see the January 6th committee, don’t you think?” Sunny Hostin asked Granger.

“I think that people should watch it,” Granger said, but added, “I think the average Fox New viewer has seen this play out over and over again… People understand exactly what happened and so what is the smoking gun here? What is the breaking news? People will tune in once the Department of Justice says okay, here are the charges.”

Granger then said that Fox News viewers are also perhaps more focused with the issues that directly affect them, including baby formula shortages and gas prices, than with the hearings, a comment that didn’t sit well with Goldberg, who retorted, “I think Americans are smart enough to have more than one thought in their head.”

When Granger tried to interrupt, Goldberg shut her down, saying, “Hold on, now you – I heard you, I understand. But I think we do a disservice to the public when we suggest that they’re not thinking about those things as well, they are… But we also want to know that when we fall asleep, we’re not going to wake up in some new country.”