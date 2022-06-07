Bentonville's Rolling Taco rocks
Worth here. If you read us often, you know I've been on a street taco kick .
The setup: When I saw that Rolling Taco 's location was near an appointment just after lunchtime, I knew it was meant to be.
- The trailer is set up on a lot at 410 S. Eighth St. in Bentonville with tall shade trees and picnic tables.
- It's just a hop and a skip from the Walmart Home Office.
Details: There's plenty on the menu, including burritos, bowls, quesadillas and tortas.
- The street taco dish comes with five corn tortillas with meat of your choice, cilantro and roasted onions.
- I ordered two grilled chicken tacos, two carne asada tacos and a single taco with campechano, a mix of sausage, steak and jalapeños ($11).
The verdict: I loved the ability to mix and match my protein and appreciate that there are five tacos in an order.
- The roasted onion topper sets these apart from others I've recently tried, adding a sweetness that complements the meat.
- The side sauces were flavorful and made for pouring. The green is the hottest one here.
Pro tip: The tacos pair well with a strawberry Fanta ($2.50).
The bottom line: I'll be back and hope to bring a friend next time.Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Comments / 2