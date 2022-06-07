ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville's Rolling Taco rocks

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 5 days ago

Worth here. If you read us often, you know I've been on a street taco kick .

The setup: When I saw that Rolling Taco 's location was near an appointment just after lunchtime, I knew it was meant to be.

  • The trailer is set up on a lot at 410 S. Eighth St. in Bentonville with tall shade trees and picnic tables.
  • It's just a hop and a skip from the Walmart Home Office.

Details: There's plenty on the menu, including burritos, bowls, quesadillas and tortas.

  • The street taco dish comes with five corn tortillas with meat of your choice, cilantro and roasted onions.
  • I ordered two grilled chicken tacos, two carne asada tacos and a single taco with campechano, a mix of sausage, steak and jalapeños ($11).

The verdict: I loved the ability to mix and match my protein and appreciate that there are five tacos in an order.

  • The roasted onion topper sets these apart from others I've recently tried, adding a sweetness that complements the meat.
  • The side sauces were flavorful and made for pouring. The green is the hottest one here.

Pro tip: The tacos pair well with a strawberry Fanta ($2.50).

The bottom line: I'll be back and hope to bring a friend next time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lLNj_0g3GMK5x00
Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Comments / 2

Bentonville, AR
