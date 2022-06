Click here to read the full article. As a mom, that moment when your baby starts talking is pretty much next to none. It’s magical, special and above all else, downright adorable. The way they excitedly blurt out a new word they just learned — and then repeat it over and over again — is one of the cutest first milestones ever (next to those wobbly first steps, of course). Bindi Irwin, who shares 1-year-old Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell, just can’t get enough of listening to her little one saying ‘dada.’ And we have to agree, it’s just...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO