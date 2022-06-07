ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines' Neal Smith Trail connection under construction

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDSxI_0g3GKi9h00

Construction is underway via a city contract to repave and widen a section of the Neal Smith Trail through northern Des Moines.

Why it matters : Completion this fall means an unbroken connection on the trail between DSM and Saylorville Lake will be restored for the first time in years.

Yes, but : The link could be short lived. Other sections of the 26-mile trail that are managed by the state are in bad shape.

  • A timeline for those fixes is dependent on funding and grant allocations, Tammie Krausman, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources tells Axios.

Catch up fast : The trail was constructed in the early 1980s and was one of the first in the Central Iowa Trail network. It is the most popular trail at Saylorville Lake.

  • Construction projects that include the I-35/80 bridge over the DSM River have rerouted recreationists since 2019.

Driving the news : Des Moines' project , which runs about a mile from Euclid Avenue to the Saylor Creek Bridge, is expected to be completed later this year.

  • DNR sections that go north of the bridge to around Northwest 26th Street and a section within Big Creek State Park are part of a grant request for an upcoming $1 million restoration project, Krausman told us.

The bottom line : Work is in progress but more rerouting is likely.

Comments / 0

Related
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

City-owned café on Des Moines Riverwalk closes

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building built to revitalize the space by the Des Moines River downtown is now vacant. The Hub Spot on the Principal Riverwalk officially closed to the public this week after nearly a decade of operation. The restaurant’s management posted a farewell message to Facebook two weeks before the closure. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Search in Waterloo in Cedar River for missing person

March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on the rally, one of many held across the country this weekend in the wake of recent gun violence. Statue, marker unveiled in celebration in Brooklyn for WWII vet pictured at Iwo Jima. Updated: 7...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Mystery of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines has been solved

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheJurassic mystery in Beaverdale is solved. Turns out it was an honest mistake." KCCI first told you about this missing Triceratops earlier this week. The owner said someone stole the dino in the evening. It was popular with families and kids in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.1. Fantastic backyard getaway Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.Location: Windsor Heights.Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25.2. Cherry Blossom Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comKick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.Location: Ankeny.Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20.3. Central Iowa Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comTake a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.Location: West Des Moines.Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

National gun-safety march coming to Des Moines

More than 450 gun-safety marches are planned in at least 45 states and around the world in coming days by the youth-led group, March for Our Lives.Des Moines will host one of the first events. Friday, 4-6pm at Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave.Why it matters: The group started after the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018 and has mobilized gun-violence protesters around the globe.The upcoming marches come as gun legislation gains new momentum, Axios' Mike Allen writes.Zoom in: At least five other marches are planned in Iowa for Saturday.Of those, Ames, — the location of a shooting in a church parking lot last week — is the nearest to the DSM metro. Tom Evans Plaza, 340 Main St., 7-9pm.Zoom out: A march at the Washington Monument, also on Saturday, has a permit application request for space up to 100,000 demonstrators, Axios D.C. reports.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Dsm#The I 35 80#Dnr
Axios

Des Moines: Your quick guide to Ironman weekend

Athletes from around the world are gathering in Des Moines on Sunday for our first-ever full Ironman triathlon. What's happening: A 2.4 mile swim in Gray's Lake starting at 5:30am. 112-mile bike ride starting west towards West Des Moines, then south to Winterset. Then it heads back north towards Des...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Des Moines police identified woman killed near downtown

Des Moines police have released the name of the local woman who was shot and killed near downtown last night. Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to an area along the Des Moines River near the Robert Ray Asian Garden and the Iowa Women of Achievement pedestrian bridge. Officers found the body of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman arrested after allegedly withholding pistol

A Des Moines woman was arrested at a West Des Moines motel Tuesday night after she allegedly refused to disclose to police a handgun in her possession. Adreona Lea Winfrey, 21, of 6700 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-firearm and probation violation. The incident...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
903
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy