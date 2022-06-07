Des Moines' Neal Smith Trail connection under construction
Construction is underway via a city contract to repave and widen a section of the Neal Smith Trail through northern Des Moines.
Why it matters : Completion this fall means an unbroken connection on the trail between DSM and Saylorville Lake will be restored for the first time in years.
Yes, but : The link could be short lived. Other sections of the 26-mile trail that are managed by the state are in bad shape.
- A timeline for those fixes is dependent on funding and grant allocations, Tammie Krausman, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources tells Axios.
Catch up fast : The trail was constructed in the early 1980s and was one of the first in the Central Iowa Trail network. It is the most popular trail at Saylorville Lake.
- Construction projects that include the I-35/80 bridge over the DSM River have rerouted recreationists since 2019.
Driving the news : Des Moines' project , which runs about a mile from Euclid Avenue to the Saylor Creek Bridge, is expected to be completed later this year.
- DNR sections that go north of the bridge to around Northwest 26th Street and a section within Big Creek State Park are part of a grant request for an upcoming $1 million restoration project, Krausman told us.
The bottom line : Work is in progress but more rerouting is likely.
Comments / 0