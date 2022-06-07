Kenneth “Ken” Lyken

Raymond C. Harthun, age 85 of Dent, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. He was born November 11, 1936, to Andrew and Edna (Ellingson) Harthun in Star Lake Township, Minnesota. At a young age, Ray began working for farmers and in road construction. He did this for a few years and in 1956 began his milk hauling business. For 45 years he owned and operated Ray’s Milk Hauling, retiring in 2001. Raymond loved his business and enjoyed the customers and friends he met over the years. He also spent 29 years serving as a volunteer in the Dent Fire Department.
James Clark, 79 Passed away on March 13, 2022. A memorial service for James will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at David- Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, MN at noon with a visitation one hour prior and lunch to follow.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 5, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $218,400.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Sharon L. Greminger, a single person MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association ND DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: October 12, 2005 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 529672 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association ND Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank Consumer Finance COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker Property Address: 12216 260th Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax Parcel ID Number: 190448000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 9, Section 21, Township 138 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at a found iron monument which designates the SE corner of said Section 21; thence N 03°35`57” W. 835.29 ft. on an assumed bearing along the east line of said Section 21 to an iron monument, said point is the point of beginning; thence S. 88°05`02” W. 118.71 ft. to an iron monument; thence continuing S. 88°05`02” W. 381.29 ft. to an iron monument; thence N. 03°35`57” W. 480.00 ft. to an iron monument on the north line of said Gov`t. Lot 9; thence N 88°05`02” E. 252.43 ft. along the north line of said Gov`t. Lot 9 to a found iron monument; thence continuing N. 88°05`02” E. 128.71 ft. along the North line of said Gov`t. Lot 9 to a found iron monument; thence continuing N. 88°05`02” E. to the water`s edge of Nottage Lake; thence southeasterly along the water`s edge of said Nottage Lake to the east line of said Section 21; thence S. 03°35`57” E. along the east line of said Section 21 to the point of beginning EXCEPT the Soo Line Railroad Company`s right of way AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $177,258.24 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 02, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 01, 2023, or the next business day if February 01, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 8, 2022 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051196-F1 (June 12, 19 & 26; July 3, 10 & 17, 2022) 72501.
My wife and I have had a moment after the unfortunate fire that happened on May 11. First and foremost, thank God none of us were home at the time. We will recover, but we would like to acknowledge our community for the support and effort given to us during this tough time.
State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐JV‐22‐885 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of: In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Crystal Ann Covey, Daniel Scott Leslie Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter NOTICE TO: Crystal Ann Covey, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, alleging that parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, on June 28, 2022 at 3:30 pm for PreTrial and July 12, 2022 at 9:00 am for Court Trial or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Gretchen Thilmony Judge of District Court BY: Connie Zick Deputy Renelle Fenno Court Administrator (June 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 72515.
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes on Thursday morning. According to the State Patrol, an eastbound 2013 Buick Enclave collided with a westbound 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. The driver of the Buick, Sharon Ann Davis,...
DETROIT LAKES — Three women are accused of entering a home in Detroit Lakes and assaulting a woman who was home with her three children. Julia Ann Hairy Byrd, 28, of Detroit Lakes; Debra Michelle Marie Humphrey, 29, of Detroit Lakes, and Destiny Nicole Weaver, 23, of rural Waubun are all charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony first-degree burglary. Weaver also faces two gross misdemeanor DWI charges.
DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes vendor market that opened during Memorial Day weekend in 2021 will be closing its doors a little over a year later. Per a post on the business's Facebook page, Junk & Disorderly's last day of business will be Thursday, June 30. "With heavy...
June 12th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on June 28th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSNIESS: 1. APPLICANT: J Roth Properties LLC 1906 30th Ave S Moorhead, MN 56560 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to create a non-riparian lot behind a non-conforming riparian lot to be 43,560 square feet in size, deviating from the required lot size of 60,000 square feet in area and 225 feet in width. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0356.002; Section 23 Township 138 Range 043; PT GOVT LOT 3: COMM SELY COR LOT 22 TOSTEN ERICKSON BCH TH S 76’ AL ELY LN DED PUB RD, SW 3.01’, TH S 294.85’ TO NLY LN DED RD SNOWSHOE BCH, SE AL RD 269.33’ TO POB; TH NE 433.99’ TO SLY LN RD SNOWSHOE BCH 1ST ADDN, TH SE 70.46’ AL RD, SELY 131.73’ AL RD,TH SW 354.21’ TO NLY LN DED RD, TH NW 123.67’ AL RD TO POB; Cormorant Township; Project Location: The property is located at TBD Snowshoe Beach Rd. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (June 12, 2022) 72491.
DETROIT LAKES — The playground and sport court at Detroit Lakes' South Shore Park will be officially unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. According to Detroit Lakes Park Board Chairwoman Karen Skoyles, work on the playground equipment and sport court is now...
DETROIT LAKES — More than 100 classic vehicles lined City Park in Detroit Lakes for the city's first DL Cruise Night of the summer on Wednesday, June 8. The monthly event, hosted by the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, was the first of four scheduled events to be held throughout the summer and drew hundreds to walk the lines of colorful collectibles.
ORDINANCE NO. 491 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 604 TRANSIENT MERCHANTS, PEDDLERS, HAWKERS, SOLICITORS TO ALLOW ISSUANCE OF A TRANSIENT MERCHANTS LICENSE TO THE “ICE CREAM TRUCK” AND SIMILAR VENDORS The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes Ordains: 1) Section 604.01 Purpose. of the City Code is hereby amended as follows: This section is not intended to in any way hinder, delay, or interfere with legitimate business or organizational activities. This section is to assure that transient merchants, hawkers, peddlers and solicitors, except as specifically allowed herein, do not use public streets and their direct contact with residents of the City for the illegitimate solicitation practices of harassment, nuisance, theft, deceit, or menacing, troublesome of unlawful actives. This section is intended to ferret out and control: (1) businesses and organizations using solicitation as a means of concealing unlawful activities; and, (2) businesses and organizations which, though its activities be lawful or even commendable, use such illegitimate practices in solicitation; and (3) individual natural persons who, though they represent lawful businesses and organizations, use such illegitimate solicitation practices. 2) Section 604.13 Prohibited Solicitation Practices. Except as otherwise specifically allowed herein, it is unlawful for any transient merchant, hawker, peddler, or solicitor to: 1) Engage in solicitation for any unlawful business or organizational purpose or activity; 2) Practice harassment; nuisance, theft, deceit, or menacing, troublesome or otherwise unlawful activities during the course of solicitation; 3) Solicit to residential premises displaying at such entrance a sign with the words “Peddlers and Solicitors Prohibited” or “Solicitors Prohibited”; 4) Refuse to leave premises when requested by owner, lessee, or person in charge thereof; 5) Call attention to his business or to his merchandise by crying out, by blowing a horn or by any loud or unusual noise; 6) Displaying merchandise, parking vehicle or placing temporary structure in such place or position as to prohibit or interfere with the movement of traffic or restrict the view of traffic on any City sidewalk, street or highway; 7) Displaying or selling merchandise on any right of way or public property. 3) Section 604.14 Public Right of Way Exception. A Transient Merchant License may be issued to Transient Merchants and Hawkers to utilize the public right of way of City streets and roadways to display, sell and deliver pre-manufactured and pre-packaged products containing ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen custard, frozen flavored water or frozen juice from a self-propelled vehicle temporarily parked in the portion of the street or roadway where parking is allowed. Temporary vehicle parking by such licensed Transient Merchants and Hawkers for sale and delivery of their product is limited in duration to no more than 15 minutes in any one location, and each such parking location must be located at least 100 feet from the immediately preceding parking location where sale and delivery of the product occurred. No manufacture, assembly, creation, mixing, preparation or packaging of the product for display, sale or delivery may occur in or near the vehicle during the period of time when the vehicle is parked on the City street or roadway. 4) Section 604.15 Penalty. This Chapter 604 may be enforced through the Administrative Penalties Ordinance, Chapter 214 of the City Code. In addition, each violation of any provision of Chapter 604, shall be a misdemeanor and each day that the violation continues, shall constitute a separate offense. Passed and adopted this 7th day of June 2022. Approved this 7th day of June 2022. ___________________ Matt Brenk, Mayor ___________________ Glori French, City Clerk (June 12, 2022) 72494.
ST. MICHAEL – Detroit Lakes senior Hunter Zempel didn't sign up for the 2022 track and field season. At least not right away. At the beginning of the season, Zempel made a trip to Moorhead to watch what he thought was his former team compete. It led him to a podium finish with one of the fastest 4x100-meter relays in school history.
NOTICE Distribution of CL 5 Stockpile Erie Township is accepting quotes for distribution of our 5,000 cubic yard pile of CL 5 modified gavel. Information can be found at the Erie Town Hall or on our website: erietownshipmn.com Quotes are to be received by June 21, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Please send your quote to Dawn Utke, Township Clerk, 32800 205th Street, Rochert, MN 56578 or email to clerk.erietwp@gmail.com.
NOTICE CL 5 & Screened Gravel Erie Township is accepting quotes for CL 5 and screened gavel. Information can be found at the Erie Town Hall or on our website: erietownshipmn.com Quotes are to be received by June 21, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Please send your quote to Dawn Utke, Township Clerk, 32800 205th Street, Rochert, MN 56578 or email to clerk.erietwp@gmail.com.
ST. MICHAEL – When Hunter Zempel passed the baton to Ethan Carrier in the final handoff of the boys 100-meter relay, Carrier’s eyes were locked on one thing: the finish line. He capped off a season-best mark for the 4x100 team at 43.39, which was good enough for...
