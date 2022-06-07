ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. lawmakers push for binding vote on Puerto Rican statehood

 5 days ago
Some U.S. lawmakers are making a major push to give Puerto Ricans a real shot at deciding whether to become a state. Driving the news: Members of Congress were in San Juan this weekend for contentious public hearings on a draft bill known as the The Puerto Rico Status...

José Rivera
4d ago

I have friends who were born in Puerto Rico. They would like to see it become a state because the island gubmint from top to bottom is corrupt. They have sink the island into perpetual bankruptcy and socialism. They hope statehood can make it like Florida.

6
monte
4d ago

according to nato no nato country can own or have colonies ask England that's why there giving back the British Virgin islands to the Virgin Islands colonies are not allowed but the USA has colonies they break the laws they wrote themselves how sad what have we the people of the United States of America allowed our government to evolve to .....so so sad .....we the people need to clean house and it started with term limits period

2
Justin Haapanen
4d ago

vote.. if they say No. then let them do what ever they wish. but No US tax dollars will go to the New Country that's not a territory.. they want Freedom and the Rite to do what's in there best interests of there counrty so do so.. they wud who wouldn't ... so let the people vote...

2
