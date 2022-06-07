The Caymus-Suisun project gets a visit from Modesto wine columnist

The Navigator and I try to visit (and of course taste in) all the wine regions of California. We’ve talked about visiting Suisun Valley as far back as 1982, when it became an American Viticultural Area (AVA), just one year after Napa Valley.

The valley is small and pastoral, dotted with family farms, produce stands, and a half-dozen family owned wineries. It’s about 8 miles long and 3 miles wide, the climate is mid-region III, like next door Napa with warm days and cool nights. Suisun Valley grows 23 different grape varieties and is best known for Petite Sirah and aromatic whites.

We decided, only 40 years later, it was about time to pay a visit. Of course, this decision had nothing to do with Caymus (yes, that winery from Napa Valley) moving in. Well, just maybe. I contacted two wineries who have a history in the valley. I set up visits to learn more about Suisun Valley and their reactions to the Caymus-Suisun project.

We arrived a bit early and noticed the Caymus-Suisun Visitors Center was open. We took a brief 10 minute walk around. Just one word: Unbelievable! Next, we met Ron Lanza of the Wooden Valley Winery. We sat and enjoyed listening to the 85 year history of the winery, the Lanza family and how the third generation of four brothers have taken over. Ron noted the wineries and the general public were overwhelming positive about the Caymus move.

We were right on time to meet Lisa Howard of Tolenas Winery. She and her husband Cliff are producing about 2,000 cases with assistance from her parents who own the Tenbrink Winery. She is impressed and supportive of Charles and Jenny Wagner who are the co-owners, with their dad Chuck, of the Caymus-Suisun Winery.

We didn’t have time to do an official tour or a tasting of the 2018 Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif (Petite Sirah). Which means we’ll be taking another trip. We look forward to sampling more of the excellent wines of Suisun Valley. This time we won’t wait 40 years.

What’s on Our Table

Are you looking for a good deal on Pinot Grigio? Track down the 2021 McManis Family Vineyards River Junction ($11.99) or the 2020 Sand Point Family Vineyards ($12). Both were big winners in the SF Chronicle Tasting and if sale priced, make a super deal. The 2018 Markham Napa Valley Vineyards’ Merlot is a steal. It’s a lush wine with a rich silky finish. The suggested retail price is $29. It’s under $18 at Costco and yeah, that’s a steal. Cheers!

