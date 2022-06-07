ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

The Caymus-Suisun project gets a visit from Modesto wine columnist

By Russ Winton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8FKv_0g3GKFkk00

The Navigator and I try to visit (and of course taste in) all the wine regions of California. We’ve talked about visiting Suisun Valley as far back as 1982, when it became an American Viticultural Area (AVA), just one year after Napa Valley.

The valley is small and pastoral, dotted with family farms, produce stands, and a half-dozen family owned wineries. It’s about 8 miles long and 3 miles wide, the climate is mid-region III, like next door Napa with warm days and cool nights. Suisun Valley grows 23 different grape varieties and is best known for Petite Sirah and aromatic whites.

We decided, only 40 years later, it was about time to pay a visit. Of course, this decision had nothing to do with Caymus (yes, that winery from Napa Valley) moving in. Well, just maybe. I contacted two wineries who have a history in the valley. I set up visits to learn more about Suisun Valley and their reactions to the Caymus-Suisun project.

We arrived a bit early and noticed the Caymus-Suisun Visitors Center was open. We took a brief 10 minute walk around. Just one word: Unbelievable! Next, we met Ron Lanza of the Wooden Valley Winery. We sat and enjoyed listening to the 85 year history of the winery, the Lanza family and how the third generation of four brothers have taken over. Ron noted the wineries and the general public were overwhelming positive about the Caymus move.

We were right on time to meet Lisa Howard of Tolenas Winery. She and her husband Cliff are producing about 2,000 cases with assistance from her parents who own the Tenbrink Winery. She is impressed and supportive of Charles and Jenny Wagner who are the co-owners, with their dad Chuck, of the Caymus-Suisun Winery.

We didn’t have time to do an official tour or a tasting of the 2018 Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif (Petite Sirah). Which means we’ll be taking another trip. We look forward to sampling more of the excellent wines of Suisun Valley. This time we won’t wait 40 years.

What’s on Our Table

Are you looking for a good deal on Pinot Grigio? Track down the 2021 McManis Family Vineyards River Junction ($11.99) or the 2020 Sand Point Family Vineyards ($12). Both were big winners in the SF Chronicle Tasting and if sale priced, make a super deal. The 2018 Markham Napa Valley Vineyards’ Merlot is a steal. It’s a lush wine with a rich silky finish. The suggested retail price is $29. It’s under $18 at Costco and yeah, that’s a steal. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
Modesto, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
City
Modesto, CA
ModestoView

KFRC Sturgeon in Modesto USA

The 610 KFRC Mobile Studio, “The Sturgeon” comes to Modesto on 6-10 Growing up in Modesto, the “other” AM radio station we listened to most in the 60s, 70s & 80s was 610 KFRC from San Francisco with Dr. Don Rose, Bobby Ocean and more! The KFRC Sturgeon was a mobile broadcasting studio, launched on November 1, 1980 for the KFRC Holiday Food Fair at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds. The Sturgeon became a Northern California Radio landmark broadcasting from hundreds of locations including the beaches of Santa Cruz, The Golden Gate Bridge, Cal Expo California’s State Fair, The USS Coral Sea, Cesar’s Lake Tahoe and all points in between including Dr. Don’s Rose live broadcast from just up the street in Stockton, CA in 1983.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
AUBURN, CA
Evie M.

This "boring tourist trap" in Atwater is actually one of spookiest places you could go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Tasting#History Of Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#American#Tolenas Winery
KCRA.com

Olive Fire burns 12 acres along Stanislaus River in Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters on the ground and in the air were able to contain the Olive Fire that burned along the Stanislaus River in East Oakdale on Saturday, authorities said. The fire burned about 12 acres just north of Highway 108 near the intersection of Olive Avenue...
OAKDALE, CA
westsideconnect.com

Mission Lounge a hidden gem on West Side

If your mission is to lounge with a thirst-quenching beverage in comfort and style, then the one stop you should make this fall is at the Mission Lounge at Hotel Mission de Oro, Santa Nella. The unique, upscale sports lounge is sure to have something for the traveler or locals in the 209.
SANTA NELLA, CA
Amancay Tapia

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Evie M.

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

NorCal toddler rocks his duties as a ring bearer, watch his celebration

LOOMIS, Calif. — " target="_blank">A Northern California toddler stole the show at a wedding in Loomis and is now getting attention on social media because of his reaction. After lots of practice, Bennett Kern successfully walked down the aisle, did his ring bearer duties and passed the rings off to the officiant. But it's what he did next that made this moment special. He turned around and started clapping and cheering – which made the crowd go wild.
LOOMIS, CA
Evie M.

Would you hike along the terrifying (and possibly haunted) Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA?

NOT the Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA. I couldn't find a photo to use.by Simon Berger on Unsplash.com. I've been writing a lot about my home state of California lately. As an adult I've been reminiscing about all the different incredible stories I missed as I blissfully went through life thinking the little town of Atwater was the most boring place in all of California, not realizing how far from the truth I actually was. Everyone in the Central Valley has heard of Modesto. Only an hour away from my hometown and the biggest city nearby (even if a lot of people complain about it), any time I heard the name "Modesto" I got pumped because I knew we were going to the mall or something fun. But I had no idea how many haunted spots are sprinkled through this seemingly "lame" town. Namely, The Dry Creek Running Trail.
MODESTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

1K+
Followers
144
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy