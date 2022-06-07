ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, KY

Gov. Beshear Presents $855,000 to Construct New Bridge on U.S. 68 in Marion County

By News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, Ky. (June 6, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $855,000 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) funding to Marion County for a project to improve safety and traffic flow on U.S. 68 near three school campuses and a popular tourist attraction – the renowned Kentucky Cooperage....

