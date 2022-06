The seasons of both the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls ended sourly this year. The Jazz were convincingly trounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, with Dallas going 2-1 in games where Luka Doncic was injured and losing 4-2 overall. The Bulls were no match for the Milwaukee Bucks, as the Bucks wrapped the series up with a 4-1 gentleman's sweep.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO