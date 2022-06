Theresa Hoffman lost her son Brian in 2010 when he was just 17. Described as funny, smart, and "the light of his mom's life", Brian was just months away from his senior year of high school in Columbia County, NY when a tragic accident occurred. Theresa installed a bench at Brian's gravesite at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Stuyvesant Falls, NY so that loved ones could spend more time with him when visiting. This week she discovered it was missing.

