ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

Person in custody as Grand Rapids police investigate death in Southeast Grand Rapids

By John Tunison
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A person is in custody as Grand Rapids police investigate a death in Southeast Grand...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wyoming#Mi#Silent Observer
Fox17

GRPD: Body of man found in SE Grand Rapids identified, died of homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The identity of a body found in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday has been identified. Police say the body was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 69-year-old Richard John Jekel died as a result of homicide, citing an autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wsgw.com

Police Investigating Two Homicides on Saginaw’s West Side

Saginaw Police are investigating separate shootings, both of which resulted in the death of the victims. The first occurred yesterday just before 3:00 P.M. near the B and H Market on North Bond and West Holland. Two women had been shot. A 27 year old Saginaw woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 23 year old Saginaw woman was taken a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The names of the victims were not released.
SAGINAW, MI
103.3 WKFR

Grand Rapids Police Officer Lodged In Calhoun County Jail

The Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff has confirmed that Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer charged in the officer-involved shooting of Patrick Lyoya, is currently an inmate at the Calhoun County Jail. Sheriff Steve Hinkley said, in a statement released Thursday evening,. "At the request of the Kent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Police: 2 people killed in 2 separate homicides in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating two separate homicides that left two people dead and another person injured in Saginaw on Thursday. The first homicide happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the B&H Market located at the intersection of N. Bond and W. Holland Street. Upon arrival at the...
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy