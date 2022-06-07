Person in custody as Grand Rapids police investigate death in Southeast Grand Rapids

Saginaw Police are investigating separate shootings, both of which resulted in the death of the victims. The first occurred yesterday just before 3:00 P.M. near the B and H Market on North Bond and West Holland. Two women had been shot. A 27 year old Saginaw woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 23 year old Saginaw woman was taken a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The names of the victims were not released.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO