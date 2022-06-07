ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jerry Seinfeld settles inauthentic Porsche lawsuits after $1.54M sale

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiRw6_0g3GIndk00

COMEDIAN Jerry Seinfeld has settled two lawsuits related to a $1.54m auction of one of his classic cars.

The lawsuits arose when Seinfeld’s sold Porsche was deemed inauthentic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikqPf_0g3GIndk00
Seinfeld’s replica 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster sold through Gooding & Company in 2016 Credit: GOODING & COMPANY

The Porsche at hand is a 1958 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster sold in 2016 at a Florida Gooding & Company auction for $1.54m.

Three years after this Porsche’s 2016 sale, the buyer, a company called Fica Frio, filed a lawsuit that the car wasn’t an authentic factory model, Fox reports.

The truth is that the Porsche had been converted to resemble the auction’s 356A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster.

Seinfeld says he wasn’t aware of the car listing’s inaccuracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le7cM_0g3GIndk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRWPH_0g3GIndk00

Seinfeld would file a third-party complaint against European Collectibles, the Costa Mesa, California dealer he purchased the car from in 2013 for $1.2m, Fox reports.

Seinfeld’s settlement was disclosed in a letter filed on Wednesday, June 1, in Manhattan federal court and is subject to final documentation, Reuters reports.

Porsche’s 356A was manufactured between 1956-1958, with 1958 models being the most desirable, Supercars reports.

The 356A’s predecessor, the 356, was the first production vehicle to carry a Porsche badge.

The 356A became a southern California hit with its minimalist configuration and lack of weather equipment that matched the area’s sunny climate.

Only 151 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster models were manufactured.

The converted 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster has a 1,498 CC Type 692/0 DOHC Flat 4-Cylinder Engine that produces 110 BHP at 6,400 RPM.

Seinfeld sold 16 other cars during Gooding & Company’s 2016 Florida auction for $22.2m, Fox reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbt0c_0g3GIndk00
Seinfeld owns a $1.4m three-story Manhattan car garage Credit: Getty Images - Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Fox News

Cars painted this color hold their value the best

Picking the color of your new car is a personal choice, but it may cost you down the road. Cars of certain colors can hold their value significantly better than others, according to a new report from the iseecars.com online marketplace. The study looked at the depreciation suffered by three-year-old...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

This 1969 Camaro Commercial Would Never Air Today

What was the ad agency thinking, not to mention GM executives who signed off on this?. Watching old car commercials is a great hobby, especially when you’re checking out ads from the 1960s. It was a different time then, one where advertisers would get really creative, sometimes doing absolutely bizarre but mostly wholesome things to entice consumers. Then there’s this commercial for the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Pace Car.
CARS
fordauthority.com

5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo Engine Will Not Be Offered As A Crate: Exclusive

The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
Motorious

These Classic Cars Are Going To Be Crushed

One of our favorite YouTube channels, Auto Archeology, has great connections because the guy is able to gain access to all kinds of secret automotive treasure troves. Well, he’s at it again, this time giving us a good look at a salvage yard that’s getting ready to crush a bunch of classic GM cars along with a few Fords and Mopars and plenty of parts.
REEDSBURG, WI
Apartment Therapy

A Vintage Vase Turns Out To Be a $1.8 Million Antique From the 1700s

If you think your collections are priceless artifacts, you wouldn’t be alone. But some are more historic than others. In the U.K., a blue vase that had been sitting in someone’s kitchen for decades was discovered to be a rare 18th-century Chinese artifact created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, reports CNN. It recently sold for $1.8 million at an auction.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Vehicles#Manhattan#Florida Gooding Company#Gs#European Collectibles#The Costa Mesa#Reuters
Motorious

Abandoned Chevy Impala SS Is Returning To Earth

This classic Impala is a far-cry from its glory days. Chevrolet has been the manufacturer of many icons from the 1960s, such as the Impala, Chevelle, and Camaro. These vehicles have been heralded as innovators of their time and a welcome call back to the days when simplicity was appreciated. Cars like the Impala were particularly loved as they were some of the fastest luxury cars. You may be thinking of the models made from 1965 onward, but today’s focus is one built just before everyone’s favorite generation. It has also been sitting in its place for multiple decades, leading to some calling it the “Titanic of classic cars.”
CARS
Robb Report

This Massive RV Is So Roomy It Has a 4-Person Bar and King-Sized Bedroom

Click here to read the full article. There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels. WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer. The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework...
CARS
Complex

Preview RAL7000Studio x Gushers Crazy Custom Sneaker Before ComplexLand

In anticipation of Gushers’ upcoming custom sneaker drop at ComplexLand 3.0—and another next level metaverse experience—Complex traveled to Italy to collaborate with RAL7000Studio in creating a liquid-filled, Gushers-inspired sneaker for this special partnership. As the design collective’s most exclusive run yet, the RAL7000Studio x Gushers sneakers incorporate...
APPAREL
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out an SR20-powered Datsun 1600 restomod

The Datsun 1600 laid the foundation for the 240Z and the line of Nissan Z sports cars that followed. Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors respected that heritage while upgrading a 1600's performance to turn it into a tasteful restomod that recently appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage." In addition to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CarBuzz.com

Smokey And The Bandit Have Gone Green

As a piece of design, the Porsche Taycan is an absolute triumph. Zuffenhausen has managed to create an EV that's modern but still retains classic Porsche design cues. The clean look appeals to the creative set, who see it as some sort of wheeled canvas. This has led to several distinctive art cars, including the recent example commissioned by Porsche Australia.
CARS
Motorious

Hudson Pacemaker Discovered By Barn Find Hunter

He tracked down some other interesting classics as well…. Few in the business are as good at tracking down interesting, rare barn finds like Tom Cotter. His show Barn Find Hunter helps give viewers a taste of what it’s like to access some exclusive collections hidden away from prying eyes for years, even decades on end. In One of the latest episodes, Tom visits an old buddy who has acquired several impressive classic cars, including a 1951 Hudson Pacemaker.
CARS
Motorious

Corvair Barn Finds

Would you be up to rescuing these classic Chevrolets?. Most people dream of buying some shiny, new car straight off the dealer lot with just a few miles on the odometer and zero problems with anything. We’re not exactly normal people, and while a brand-new car sure sounds nice in a way, we also dream of rescuing neglected classics and restoring them. If you’re that kind of person, these barn find Chevrolet Corvairs listed for sale on Facebook could be right up your alley.
CARTHAGE, NC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
484K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy