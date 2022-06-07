ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jim Seals, of 1970s Rock Duo Seals and Crofts, Dead at 80

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcFdX_0g3GIkzZ00

Jim Seals, who was part of the music group Seals and Crofts, reportedly passed away at the age of 80 on Monday (June 6th). The musician is known for the 1970 hits “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl.”

According to Variety, John Ford Coley, of another duo named England Dan and John Ford Coley, confirmed Jim Seals’ passing. “This is a hard one on so many levels as this is a musical era passing for me. And it will never pass this way again, as his song said,” Coley explained, referring to Seals and Croft’s “We May Never Pass This Way (Again).”

While also referring to Jim Seals’ younger brother and his late musical partner Danny Seals (aka England Dan), Coley shared, “You and Dan finally get reunited again. Tell him and your sweet momma hi for me.”

Variety further revealed that Jim Seals was the primary lead vocalist of Seals and Crofts. Although the group didn’t hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, their more well-known hits did come close on the chart. This includes “Summer Breeze” in 1972 and “Diamond Girl” in 1973 reaching No. 6. Four of their other hit tracks managed to be on the chart’s top 10. These were “We May Never Pass This Way (Again) in 1973; “I’ll Play For You” in 1975; “Goodbye Old Buddies” in 1977; and “You’re the Love” in 1978.

There are no details about Jim Seals’ cause of death.

John Ford Coley Shares His Thoughts About Jim Seals’ Passing in a Social Media Post

In a lengthy social media post, John Ford Coley shared his thoughts about Jim Seals’ passing. He revealed that he spent a large portion of his musical life with Seals. “We toured together, he and Dash invited us to sing on Seals and Crofts records, and we played with him for years.”

Coley then said that Jim Seals actually taught him how to juggle, made him laugh, pissed him off, encouraged him, and showed him amazing worlds and different understandings of life. “Especially on a philosophical level, showed me how expensive golf was and how to never hit a golf ball because next came the total annihilation of a perfectly good golf club and the list goes on and on.”

Coley does admit that while he and Jim Seals didn’t always see eye to eye, especially as musicians, they always got along. “I thought he was a bona fide, dyed in the wool musical genius and a very deep and contemplative man. He was an enigma and I always had regard for his opinion. I listened to him and I learned from him. We didn’t always agree and it wasn’t always easy and it wasn’t always fun but it definitely was always entertaining for sure.”

Coley also pointed that his bandmate and Jim Seals’ brother, Dan Seals adored his older brother. “it was because of Jimmy opening doors for us that we came to Los Angeles to record and meet the right people.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Is Ryan Long’s Level of Education?

Ryan Long, who made quite a name for himself on “Jeopardy!” has officially ended his career on the show after winning 16 games. Although some may call him a brainiac, he surprisingly doesn’t hold a college degree. In fact, Long, who says he has a “storage locker” for a brain, only completed one year of community college, per Axios.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jim Seals Dies: Seals & Crofts Singer-Songwriter Who Had Hits With “Summer Breeze” & “Diamond Girl” Was 80

Click here to read the full article. Jim Seals, the singer-songwriter-guitarist who scored Top 10 pop hits with “Diamond Girl,” “Summer Breeze” and “Get Closer” as one half of the soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, died Monday. He was 80. His cousin, Brady Seals of the country band Little Texas, confirmed the news on social media but offered no details. Jim Seals already was a music veteran when he teamed with longtime off-and-on bandmate Dash Crofts to form Seals & Crofts in 1969. The Texas natives had met in local bands during the 1950s, and both moved to Los Angeles to join...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Seals
Person
John Ford Coley
musictimes.com

Jim Seals Cause of Death Mysterious: Seals & Crofts Singer Dead at 80

Jim Seals, a singer popularly known for being the songwriter and guitarist of the popular soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, has passed away at the age of 80. His cousin, Little Texas member Brady Seals, confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account. "I just learned that James "Jimmy" Seals...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts Dies at 80

Jim Seals of Seals & Crofts died on Monday at age 80, according to friends and family. The cause of death wasn't immediately released. Seals was the principal lyricist and singer behind eight Top 40 hits in the '70s. Seals & Crofts rose as high as No. 6 on the singles chart three times, with 1972's "Summer Breeze," 1973's "Diamond Girl" and 1976's "Get Closer." He'd stopped playing music in 2017, after reportedly suffering a stroke.
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals And Crofts#Social Media P
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

472K+
Followers
51K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy