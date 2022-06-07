Jim Seals, of 1970s Rock Duo Seals and Crofts, Dead at 80

Jim Seals, who was part of the music group Seals and Crofts, reportedly passed away at the age of 80 on Monday (June 6th). The musician is known for the 1970 hits “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl.”

According to Variety, John Ford Coley, of another duo named England Dan and John Ford Coley, confirmed Jim Seals’ passing. “This is a hard one on so many levels as this is a musical era passing for me. And it will never pass this way again, as his song said,” Coley explained, referring to Seals and Croft’s “We May Never Pass This Way (Again).”

While also referring to Jim Seals’ younger brother and his late musical partner Danny Seals (aka England Dan), Coley shared, “You and Dan finally get reunited again. Tell him and your sweet momma hi for me.”

Variety further revealed that Jim Seals was the primary lead vocalist of Seals and Crofts. Although the group didn’t hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, their more well-known hits did come close on the chart. This includes “Summer Breeze” in 1972 and “Diamond Girl” in 1973 reaching No. 6. Four of their other hit tracks managed to be on the chart’s top 10. These were “We May Never Pass This Way (Again) in 1973; “I’ll Play For You” in 1975; “Goodbye Old Buddies” in 1977; and “You’re the Love” in 1978.

There are no details about Jim Seals’ cause of death.

John Ford Coley Shares His Thoughts About Jim Seals’ Passing in a Social Media Post

In a lengthy social media post, John Ford Coley shared his thoughts about Jim Seals’ passing. He revealed that he spent a large portion of his musical life with Seals. “We toured together, he and Dash invited us to sing on Seals and Crofts records, and we played with him for years.”

Coley then said that Jim Seals actually taught him how to juggle, made him laugh, pissed him off, encouraged him, and showed him amazing worlds and different understandings of life. “Especially on a philosophical level, showed me how expensive golf was and how to never hit a golf ball because next came the total annihilation of a perfectly good golf club and the list goes on and on.”

Coley does admit that while he and Jim Seals didn’t always see eye to eye, especially as musicians, they always got along. “I thought he was a bona fide, dyed in the wool musical genius and a very deep and contemplative man. He was an enigma and I always had regard for his opinion. I listened to him and I learned from him. We didn’t always agree and it wasn’t always easy and it wasn’t always fun but it definitely was always entertaining for sure.”

Coley also pointed that his bandmate and Jim Seals’ brother, Dan Seals adored his older brother. “it was because of Jimmy opening doors for us that we came to Los Angeles to record and meet the right people.”