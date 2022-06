Pontiac — A Pontiac man, 23, has been arrested in a hit-and-run that injured a 6-year-old Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the man surrendered at the Pontiac substation around 11 p.m. Thursday, the day after the girl, who was crossing a street with her mother and another child, was struck by a Hummer that drove away.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO