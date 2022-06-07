Family friendly drag show part of Pride Month festivities

Drag queen shows offer wow factor entertainment and an opportunity to enjoy a night free from judgment.

“Drag shows provide an exciting and accepting environment for all with an added bonus of being entertained for an evening,” said Chris Nevil, Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance executive director.

Organized by SEORA, a drag queen show will be held Saturday at Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains.

“This is a family friendly drag show,” Nevil said. “It is going to be a little different than a traditional drag show. Traditional drag shows can be a little, you know, risqué or raunchy or whatever. This one will still be fun, but it won’t be geared towards anything like that.”

An annual show, nine queens – artists all – will be traveling to Athens from near and far from places such as Columbus and Huntington, West Virginia.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8. Tickets are $8. All proceeds go to SEORA.

Pride merchandise will be available such as flags, wristbands, shirts and all that fun stuff.

Past shows have been quite popular for folks of all ages.

“We had lots of kids that came to the one last year and they were in awe of the performers,” Nevil said. “They were just amazed by how pretty the queens were. They would come up to you and say, ‘you are so pretty’ or ‘I love your outfit’ and stuff like that.”

There will be music, dancing numbers and much more. Show organizers purchased a retro Polaroid camera so that during the intermission people will be able to purchase an autographed Polaroid instant photo for $5 of themselves posing next to a performer.

Performers always make a show memorable. For example, Nevil will be singing, “This is Me!” from the movie and Broadway production, “The Greatest Showman” and the queens will be performing some cool personalized mixes that are themed – there’s something for everyone.

“We've got some queens that'll, you know, do flips, splits, death drops and all of that,” he said. “And then we've got the ones that will bring the glamour. And then we've got funny ones. So we've got a wide range. We even have a bio-queen coming, which is somebody who is a cisgender female that also does drag, so that's cool.”

Colorful outfits create “wow” moments and they are a point of pride for many performers. Nevil said many of the outfits are handmade to design a look that may take a couple of hours to create.

“There will be obviously lots of rainbow pride themed outfits,” Nevil said. “I have a pride-themed outfit that I'm going to wear for one of my numbers. So definitely expect that lots of sparkly and flowy dance costumes and probably some pretty dramatic headpieces; stuff like that.”

Nevil described the care involved in preparation as an art form.

“I think that's what people forget is that it is an art form,” he said. “It's not some weird thing to do. There are always those people that are out there saying that drag queens are out there to be creepy, but honestly, it's not that at all. It's very similar to acting. You get to be a completely different person.”

An accountant by day who works with columns and columns of numbers, Nevil becomes Kazma Knights to perform.

“When I'm in drag, I am completely different,” he said. “I mean there are some parts of Chris that are in Kazma, but for the most part, it's a completely different persona demeanor. I have a lot of fun. Yes. It's all fun is what it is. It's exactly what it is.”

