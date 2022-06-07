ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC landmarks will light up in rainbow colors this month

By Anna Rahmanan
Time Out New York
 5 days ago
All of New York is celebrating Pride Month and the city's top landmarks are now joining in on the fun. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that buildings all around town will be lit in a rainbow of colors reminiscent of the LGBTQ+ flag starting June 23 through June 30 in celebration of...

Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
