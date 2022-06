MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South magazine is giving individuals the outlet to express their creativity. “Sunlight is pure diffused white light. So, we pass sunlight through a prism, then it pulls all the colors for at least all the colors just enough, just enough, where you can actually make out differences in the distinctions,” said Moth Moth Moth, Focus Magazine Programs Director.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO