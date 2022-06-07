ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Have You Seen Him? Help West Whiteland PD Locate This Wanted Person

 5 days ago
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 49-year-old Michael Trump who is wanted on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Chester County Magisterial District...

Police Investigators Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

WYOMISSING, PA — Investigators say the suspect stole a wallet and used the credit card to purchase a laptop. According to Detectives with the Wyomissing Police Department, the suspect in a released image stole a wallet from the victim’s purse while she was working in the office building located at 560 Van Reed Road and used the credit card to purchase a laptop at Best Buy.
Man Charged With Shooting in Berks County

WEST READING, PA — Noah Martinez, age 26, was arrested by the West Reading Police Department after a shooting incident on Tuesday. Authorities state that on June 7, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, the West Reading Police were dispatched to a possible drive-by shooting that occurred on or near the Buttonwood Street bridge. Both the Reading City Police and West Reading Police Departments responded, arrived and began an initial investigation. Reading City Policelocated the victim who was able to identify the suspect of the shooting; identified as Noah Martinez.
Police: Argument erupts into fatal shooting in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A man was shot dead after an alleged argument in Coatesville Friday night. Police found the 38-year-old when they responded to reports of gun shots at 5th Avenue and East Lincoln Highway around 9 p.m. The man reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. He...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Avondale Man

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — A resident of Avondale, Pennsylvania is wanted by the Kennett Square Police Department for failing to appear in court to face drug charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old William Stinnette Jr., who was previously arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act and has failed to appear at his June 8, 2022, preliminary hearing.
Police Search for Robbery Suspect in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video clip. Authorities state that on June 7, 2022, at 4:19 pm, an unknown black male entered Starbucks located at 1528 Walnut St approached the counter and took money from the tip jars. He then told the employee to open the cash register, or he would shoot him. The male held his hand behind his back but never displayed a weapon. After refusing the suspect’s demands the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. Stolen was approximately $10 from the tip jars and there were no injuries during this incident.
Police Search for 4 Suspects in Armed Carjacking

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are asking the public’s help in locating four men in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking. Authorities state that on June 7, 2022, at 12:25 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, who is a Carvana vehicle delivery driver was delivering a white 2017 Nissan Maxima to the witness in the rear parking lot of 30xx W. Thompson Street when she was approached by an unknown black male when she removed the vehicle from the delivery truck. The suspect then struck the victim in the face with a handgun and demanded the car keys. The suspect then fled in the Nissan Maxima and was last seen north on 31st Street with a red Nissan Rogue following the carjacked vehicle from the lot. Video surveillance depicts the suspect exited the red Nissan Rogue prior to the carjacking. The victim was treated at the hospital for a facial injury.
Untraceable Firearm Seized During Arrest of Newark Man

WILMINGTON, DE — A resident of Newark, Delaware has been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on gun charges. Authorities stated that on June 2 at approximately 11:54 p.m., police on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of 10th and Pine Streets. Officers located the vehicle a short time later in the 200 block of East 14th Street and observed the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Ira Price, fleeing from the vehicle on foot. Following a brief area search, Price was taken into custody in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
Philadelphia Police Continue Search for Homicide Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in released surveillance video excerpts. Authorities state that the Philadelphia Police continues to investigate the homicide by shooting of a 50-year-old male, that occurred on Friday, May 13th, 2022, in the 1800 block of E. Hilton Street. Before the shooting, the suspect along with another male walked with the victim from Jasper Street onto E. Hilton Street.
22 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Berks County Drug Bust

WYOMISSING, PA — A resident of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania was apprehended by the Wyomissing Police Department in a large drug bust. Branden Anthony Jacobo, age 22, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances and related offenses on June 6, 2022. Authorities state that on...
‘Ghost Guns’ Trafficking Ring Taken Down in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force and Bristol Township Police Department took down a gun and drug ring they say supplied methamphetamine and firearms, including untraceable “ghost guns” and fully automatic weapons, in the Lower Bucks County and Northern Philadelphia areas, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
38-year-old man killed in Chester County shooting

COATESVILLE, Pa. - The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and City of Coatesville Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Chester County. It happened Friday just before 9:10 p.m. at 5th Street and Lincoln Hwy. in Coatesville. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots in the...
Wilmington Police Investigating West 26th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 10:57 a.m., in the 100 block of West 26th Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing storing and will be updated as the investigation continues and further details are released.
Oxford Man Arrested On Warrant by State Police

EAT NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — A resident of Oxford, Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police on an active warrant out of Cecil County, Maryland. Anthony Johnson, age 22, was arrested on June 8, 2022, on a warrant for a probation violation. According to authorities, Troopers from the Avondale Station had stopped a male, identified as Anthony Johnson, riding a bicycle at 1:08 AM on Baltimore Pike, north of Shadyhill Road, in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. It was determined that Johnson had an active arrest warrant with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison to await extradition.
