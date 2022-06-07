ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Riviera Beach leaders provide free meals to help relieve impact of inflation

By Sooji Nam
WPBF News 25
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Vehicles lined up Tuesday morning at the Wells Recreation Center in Riviera Beach. The U.S. Attorney's Office, Riviera Beach Police Department, Farm Share and the Violence Reduction Partnership make the free food drive-thru distribution possible every month. "Food prices... gas is always going up....

www.wpbf.com

Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: HOAs should take care with trees

Re: The Saturday, June 6 article on the removal of trees from the street in Valencia Bay: It's similar to a complaint I had in my community Cascade Lakes on Military Trail — the removal of beautiful, well-developed trees from the streets. The complaint is that the roots of these beautiful trees destroy the sidewalks is not true.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

A call to adopt: Palm Beach County animal shelter far beyond capacity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is far beyond capacity and staff members are calling it a crisis. Center director Jan Steele said some of the reasons for the recent uptick saying, "Between the COVID-19 issues, evictions, people going back to work, everything is coming to a head."
hometownnewstc.com

Adams Ranch offers natural beef to consumers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The legendary Adams Ranch here has long been renowned for blazing trails and making history in the Florida cattle ranching industry. In the 1940s, ranch founder Alto “Bud” Lee Adams Jr. began cross-breeding England’s Hereford cattle stock – known for tender, flavorful beef – with more heat-resistant Brahmans in order to create a line of beef cattle capable of thriving in Florida’s tropical climate. He succeeded, and the United States Department of Agriculture recognized the Adams Ranch Braford® as a new breed of cattle in 1969. Prior to his passing in 2017, the famous Florida rancher racked up numerous awards for his efforts to produce natural beef without antibiotics and preserve the pristine natural environment of his 40,000 acres of Florida ranchlands extending through Madison, Okeechobee, Osceola and St. Lucie counties. Those include being named both Cattleman of the Year and Landowner of the Year and receiving the Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
thenewtropic.com

Honoring Samuel: Collecting soil from his lynching site

In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Palm Beach County Remembrance Project Coalition — which includes Spady Cultural Museum Director Charlene Farrington — will host a soil collection ceremony paying homage to a lynching victim who died in 1926. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, including 22 dead ones ‘on rodent glue trap,’ cited among 2 restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings under sugar and flour containers, a dead roach near the hot buffet, and live roaches crawling inside boxes of trash bags plagued two restaurants temporarily ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ...
wflx.com

Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach

"This is Falcon. It's a 100-year-old house," Sean Iglehart, who is the new managing partner at Falcon House, said. The Falcon House and Bar closed in Delray Beach in 2012, a venue where Iglehart worked as a barback years ago. "[The owners] hosted this infamous lingerie brunch, and it was...
iheart.com

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center Hosts Hiring Fair

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is holding a job fair this weekend. It happens at the hospital from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Organizers say over 200 positions are available and some applicants may be hired on the spot. Jobs include registered nurses, medical support assistants, environmental care techs and food service workers.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach ‘drag show for kids’

A Florida lawmaker plans to propose legislation that would punish parents who take their children to drag shows. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, made the announcement Monday on Twitter in response to last weekend's Pride-themed event in West Palm Beach. Sabatini, who is running for Congress, said he intends to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Scams sent through spam text messages on the rise

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Cybersecurity experts say spam text messages are on the rise and Floridians are losing thousands of dollars to these types of scams. "I get them all the time, and it's very annoying," Mayelin Saceiro, who lives in Royal Palm Beach, said. "Sometimes you think it's important and what they want you to do is to click on a link."
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

