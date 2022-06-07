PA State Police Attempt to Identify Fraud Suspect in Lancaster County

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are asking the public’s help in locating four men in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking. Authorities state that on June 7, 2022, at 12:25 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, who is a Carvana vehicle delivery driver was delivering a white 2017 Nissan Maxima to the witness in the rear parking lot of 30xx W. Thompson Street when she was approached by an unknown black male when she removed the vehicle from the delivery truck. The suspect then struck the victim in the face with a handgun and demanded the car keys. The suspect then fled in the Nissan Maxima and was last seen north on 31st Street with a red Nissan Rogue following the carjacked vehicle from the lot. Video surveillance depicts the suspect exited the red Nissan Rogue prior to the carjacking. The victim was treated at the hospital for a facial injury.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO