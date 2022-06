CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and two others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. The first shooting of the weekend left a man dead in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old man was in the street in the 6800 block of South Justine Streetjust after 5 p.m. when he was shot in the head and torso. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO