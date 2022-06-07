Goodyear Fast Facts -- Sonoma

RACE #16 – SONOMA RACEWAY. Shifting focus from a Midwest oval to a West Coast road course, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) will make the cross country trek to Sonoma Raceway this weekend. The only appearance at the Northern California circuit for NASCAR this season, the doubleheader race weekend marks just the second road course race for both series in 2022 thus far. While it’s a familiar track to NASCAR, teams will be faced with a new set of unknowns, with drivers competing on a shorter course layout. Previously configured as a 2.52-mile circuit, the track is returning to a 1.99-mile course, with the incorporation of the chute connecting Turns 4 and 7.
