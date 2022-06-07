ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Sonoma

By Speedway Digest Staff
 5 days ago

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 16 – 110 laps / 219 miles. Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course) – Sonoma, Calif. Set limits: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 6 sets for the race. (5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire...

CHEVY NCS AT SONOMA: Kyle Larson Press Conference Transcript

AS THE DEFENDING RACE WINNER HERE AT SONOMA RACEWAY, HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE BACK?. “Yeah, it’s nice. It’s home, so it’s cool to get out here to Sonoma (Raceway); a track where we won last year. I’ve always qualified really well here, so I’m excited about today. I’m hoping with this Next Gen car that we’re just as good as we were last year. I’m excited to get on track.”
Strong Run By Kraus Derailed At Sonoma

What started out as a strong run by Derek Kraus in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, turned into a rough day that resulted in a subpar finish for the driver of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado. Kraus appeared headed...
Saturday Sonoma Notebook

Kyle Larson takes fourth career NASCAR Cup Series pole at Sonoma Raceway. Defending race winner Kyle Larson will start Sunday’s Toyota / Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) from the same position he finished the race last summer – leading the field.
Busch Claims Victory in Truck Series Return to Sonoma

Kyle Busch earned his first Truck Series win of the season at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday afternoon. It was Busch’s fifth, and final, Truck Series start of the season. Busch was joined inside the top-five by Ty Majeski (third), who scored his first stage win today, and Chandler Smith (fifth).
Nemechek Brings Home Eighth-Place Finish at Sonoma

John Hunter Nemechek brought home an eighth-place finish at Sonoma Raceway in Saturday’s Door Dash 250. Nemechek ran consistently within the top 12 throughout the 75-lap event and picked up eight stage points in route to an eighth-place finish, his eighth top-10 of the season. Nemechek will aim to...
NCS AT SONOMA: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #16 – SONOMA RACEWAY. Shifting focus from a Midwest oval to a West Coast road course, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) will make the cross country trek to Sonoma Raceway this weekend. The only appearance at the Northern California circuit for NASCAR this season, the doubleheader race weekend marks just the second road course race for both series in 2022 thus far. While it’s a familiar track to NASCAR, teams will be faced with a new set of unknowns, with drivers competing on a shorter course layout. Previously configured as a 2.52-mile circuit, the track is returning to a 1.99-mile course, with the incorporation of the chute connecting Turns 4 and 7.
Howard Leads BMR With Runner-Up Finish at Sonoma

Colby Howard of Simpsonville, South Carolina, led the Bill McAnally Racing Chevrolets in the ARCA Menards Series West at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday afternoon, earning a second-place finish. He was one of three BMR drivers to finish in the top six in the General Tire 200. His BMR teammate, Cole...
DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Hailie Deegan qualified ninth for the DoorDash 250. At the end of Stage 1, the Monster Energy F-150 was in the 10th position to earn one stage point. A penalty on pit road for a crew member over the wall too soon relegated Deegan to the back of the field for Stage 2. She did not short pit the stage and ended up ninth in Stage 2. With ten laps to go in the race, a flat right front tire sent the No. 1 into the wall on the frontstretch and ended Deegan's day early. She was credited with 32nd.
