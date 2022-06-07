Get a good look at one of Lake Tahoe’s most alluring waterfront homes, listed at $55M

An extraordinary waterfront estate in Lake Tahoe with an 11,000-square-foot home sitting on nearly five acres has hit the market for $55 million.

Known as Wonoka, the home in Glenbrook, Nevada , sits on a double lot with a sandy beach and 370-feet of lake frontage.

The property is part of a string of real estate holdings being sold by Bently Enterprises , including a 12,000-acre cattle ranch in Minden, Nevada, listed for $100 million, the Sacramento Bee reported on June 1.

The Lake Tahoe listing went live June 2. The Lake Tahoe estate on Zephyr Cove last sold in 2013 for nearly $21 million. The residence was built in 2001.

“Wovoka is one of Lake Tahoe Nevada’s most alluring waterfront estates, offering an array of rare and desirable amenities, on a vast double lake front lot,” according to the listing.

The compound, 1192 and 1200 Highway 50, includes 7 structures with two private gated entrances. Among the outdoor amenities is a stone boathouse with two lifts, three buoys, a private pier within an expansive L-shaped breakwater jetty and an infinity edge salt water pool and spa.

“The architecturally acclaimed main residence blends harmoniously into the spectacular natural setting with lavishly landscaped grounds; complete with gardens, pond, waterfalls and meandering creek,” the listing reads.

Inside, the main residence features soaring ceilings and the extensive use of stone and timbers. Next to the home is a five-car garage connected to a guest house with a matching design. Near the water is a studio apartment with kitchen and spectacular lake views. An adjacent lot includes a log fashioned guest house with three bedrooms, gourmet kitchen and an expansive deck hanging over the lake’s shore line.

Another building on the property is a log tree house, “ideally used as private offices, art studios or meditation retreats,” the listing states.

The backyard extending down to the water includes a large patio and a lakeside gazebo with a heated ceiling and a fire pit.

Christopher and Camille Bently, owners of the Nevada distillery Bently Heritage, are the sellers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The property is listed by Clif Chase of Chase International Real Estate.

“Some of the things I like the most about the property are the way the structures meld harmoniously into the natural surroundings, and the very rare existence of nearly every lake amenity that exists,” Chase previously told the Sacramento Bee via email. “This is very rare on the waterfront in Tahoe.”