Where does 'lottery pick' talent Daishen Nix fit in Rockets' plans?
By Rahat Huq
Houston Chronicle
5 days ago
The Rockets view undrafted rising sophomore guard Daishen Nix as a "lottery pick" talent, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, who made the statement on last week's ClutchFans podcast. It's a revelation that isn't so surprising in light of the body of Rafael Stone's comments about the 20-year-old prospect last...
We’ve seen a trend recently of the Oregon Ducks getting into the recruiting mix for top prospects late in the game, but making up ground quickly. That is understandable when you consider the fact that a new coaching staff in Eugene is still working to catch up on lost time.
The quick ground coverage is certainly the case when it comes to 4-star DL Dashawn Womack, an elite player out of the state of Maryland. Oregon extended an offer to Womack on May 2 of this year, and Womack turned around and put the Ducks in his top-5 this weekend despite not taking a visit to Eugene just yet.
According to 247Sports, Womack is ranked as the No. 13 DL and No. 106 player in the 2023 class.
Film
Dashawn Womack’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
92
MD
DL
Rivals
4
5.8
MD
DL
ESPN
4
84
MD
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
95
MD
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9506
MD
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Baltimore, Maryland
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
255 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 2, 2022
Has yet to visit Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Maryland Terrapins
Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels
LSU Tigers
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/womxck15/status/153603105996761497811
Offense has been on full display in Sunday’s Super Regional contest between Oklahoma and Virginia Tech, with a combined four home runs through the first four innings. But the play of the day so far may have come on defense from Sooners outfielder Kendall Pettis. When a ball went...
Comments / 0