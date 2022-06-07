92-year-old Laurence Fryling dead after a two-vehicle crash in Georgetown Township (Georgetown Township, MI) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 92-year-old Laurence Fryling, from Grand Rapids, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on June 4 in Georgetown Township. The fatal car crash took place at about 3 p.m. on Eighth Avenue and Jackson Street [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .