92-year-old Laurence Fryling dead after a two-vehicle crash in Georgetown Township (Georgetown Township, MI)

 5 days ago

Authorities identified 92-year-old Laurence Fryling, from Grand Rapids, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on June 4 in Georgetown Township. The fatal car crash took place at about 3 p.m. on Eighth Avenue and Jackson Street [...]

Nationwide Report

21-year-old man injured after a motorcycle collision in Allendale Township (Allendale Township, MI)

21-year-old man injured after a motorcycle collision in Allendale Township (Allendale Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a 21-year-old man suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Allendale Township. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. on Lake Michigan Drive and 96th Avenue [...]
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

One Woman Dead in Montcalm County Car Crash

One woman died in a car crash Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Vickeryville and Holland Lake Roads in Montcalm county, MSP says. They say a car traveling east bound on Holland Lake Road failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of a semi-tractor. According to MSP, the driver of the car, a 66-year-old woman from Sheridan, was pronounced dead on the scene while the 25-year-old driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
Fox17

11-year-old boy among 2 seriously hurt in Barry County crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Rutland Township Friday morning. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a black Chevrolet Impala drove west on Heath Road when it ran past a stop sign on M-37 and into the path of a white Nissan Pathfinder.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

17-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy seriously injured after a crash near Hastings (Rutland Charter Township, MI)

17-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy seriously injured after a crash near Hastings (Rutland Charter Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, both from Alto, suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision near Hastings. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Heath Road and M-37 [...]
HASTINGS, MI
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WILX-TV

Video captures rollover collision as driver flees Michigan State Police

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they are seeing a growing trend in drivers not pulling over for traffic stops. The department said these drivers are putting themselves and others at risk. One of the more recent cases resulted in a rollover crash on a Detroit freeway early Friday morning.
DETROIT, MI
927thevan.com

Biker Hurt but Should Recover from Collision with Semi on M-45

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 10, 2022) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist is expected to recover from injuries suffered when his machine crashed with a semi west of Allendale on Friday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lake Michigan...
ALLENDALE, MI
Nationwide Report

Man died, another in critical condition after a traffic collision in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Man died, another in critical condition after a traffic collision in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and another received critical injuries after a traffic collision Thursday morning in northeast Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at about 4:30 a.m. on Maryland Avenue NE over I-196 [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Some animals killed in fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Some animals were killed in the Thursday morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village. Nelis’ Dutch Village officials in a social media post said the early-morning Thursday, June 9, fire at the popular tourist attraction completely destroyed the Frisian Barn, which is home to the petting farm and was occupied by some animals at the time of the fire.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman seriously injured following Ottawa Co. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A pin in crash in Ottawa County hospitalized one woman Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigation shows a Chrysler van was driving on 18th Avenue, crossing...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Box Truck Drives Through Red Light on Chicago Drive, Causes Injury Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 8, 2022) – Two persons from Hudsonville, one of which needed to be extricated, were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Jenison on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WLNS

Grand Rapids police officer formally charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appeared in a Kent County courtroom through video to face the second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya during an April traffic stop. An attorney representing Schurr said the officer pled not guilty and that the shooting was justified. Shurr’s court […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
