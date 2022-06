An independent investigation into Philadelphia's handling of remains of victims from the 1985 MOVE bombing failed to answer many of the questions that prompted it last year. It remains unclear why – or how long – a box of remains was kept in a basement storage room at the city's medical examiner's office until its discovery in 2017. The investigation also could not determine why the remains were not returned to the victims' families.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO