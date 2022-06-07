ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

American Idol finalist coming to Robinson Grand

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An American Idol finalist and Tony-nominated Broadway rock star will be coming to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Constantine Maroulis and the band Foreigner’s Journey are coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, September 17. Constantine was the sixth-placed finalist on the fourth season...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Pet Expo in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 1st annual Harrison County Pet Expo took place Saturday. Vendors from all over set up at the Harrison County Parks and Rec center. You could adopt, buy toys for your pets, or have a training session with your dog. The Harrison County Human Society was...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1946, in Fairmont; a daughter of Marjorie Juanita (VanGilder) Potesta and the late Mike Potesta. Gerri was a 1964 graduate of East Fairmont High School and a graduate of West Virginia University and Fairmont State College. She retired from Fairmont General Hospital as a Register Nurse. She was a teacher over the years for WVU Nursing. Gerri was active member at Mt. Sharon and Rose of Sharon Church. She also was the CEO at Bunner Ridge. In addition to her mother, Gerri is survived by her sons, James Michael Priest and his wife, Elizabeth, and Robert Edwin Priest and his wife, Tanya, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Carter Priest, Gibson Priest, Grayson Priest, Mackenzie Priest, and Baelynn Priest. In addition to her father, Gerri was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd G. Priest, who died on September 6, 1987; and her uncle Edwin “Bud” VanGilder. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor K.P. Musgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

5K in honor of law enforcement takes place in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 12th annual Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K took place Saturday morning. Derek Hotsinpiller who lost his life in the line of duty in 2011, has an annual 5K named after him in support of law enforcement. The 5K takes place in Bridgeport at the city...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Robert Lewis Roach Jr.

Robert Lewis Roach Jr, 83, of Nettie, WV, passed away on June 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. He was born in Weston on September 20, 1938, a son of the late Robert Lewis, Sr. and Eva Goff Roach. On August 17, 1960, Robert married the love of his life, Carol Sue Brumley. Together they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage until her passing on October 26, 2020. Robert is survived by his two children: Robert Allen Roach and wife, Michelle, of Denver, CO, and Charles “Chuck” Roach and wife, Jennifer, of Nettie; five grandchildren: Christopher, Ashley, Emily, Matthew, and Tiffany Roach; and two great-grandchildren, Mazikeen Roach and Ezekiel Roach. Robert graduated from Weston High School in 1956 then went to school to become a butcher. He was employed with Weston State Hospital and later William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Dietary. Robert attended Jordan Methodist Chapel in Canvas. Robert’s hobbies included working puzzles, working outside in his wood working shop and watching Car Shows. Robert’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private inurnment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert Lewis Roach. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
NETTIE, WV
WDTV

Audrey Irene Cunningham

Audrey Irene Cunningham, 71, of Sutton, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 8, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1950 in McDunn, West Virginia to the late Ocie and Dale Holcomb. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Cunningham; sisters, Anna Mae Holcomb, Charolette Fern Tonkin and Donna Newham and also a brother, Walter Holcomb. She was a graduate of Cowen High School and married Roy Junior Cunningham in 1968. She and Roy made Little Birch their home shortly after and raised their three children there. Irene attended Little Birch Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, working out in the garden with Roy, cooking and feeding her family; most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Roy Cunningham, sons, Randal (Adrienne) Cunningham and Raymond Cunningham. She was “Granny Irene” to 4 grandchildren, Tyler Cunningham, Meghin Cunningham, Kye Varney, and Jace Cunningham. Also surviving are a sister, Rosie Lee of Napier and a brother, Jimmy Holcomb of Minnesota. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Braxton Memorial Gardens, Sutton with Pastor Terry Cunningham officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Cunningham family.
SUTTON, WV
WDTV

Together with Veterans looks for community input

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Legion Post 31 in Shinnston was working on an initiative to help lower the veteran suicide rate in Harrison County. Then expand across the state. Clifford Shingleton, facilitator of the local Together with Veterans program, received a call asking if the legion would help...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

WVSLA girls and boys lacrosse all-state rosters released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSLA released all-state rosters for girls lacrosse and boys Division I and II lacrosse programs after the conclusion of the 2022 season. First teams are listed below, with links to the full rosters at the bottom of the page. First Team (Girls) Chloe Travelstead, Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Senior’s Harrison, Travelstead receive honors from USA Lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The accolades never end for the Polar Bears. This time around, the recognition of two of their own from USA Lacrosse - rising senior Aubrey Harrison as an All-American and recent graduate Chloe Travelstead as an Academic All-American. “It’s amazing, I worked so hard for it....
Person
Scott Bradlee
Person
Constantine Maroulis
WDTV

South strikes again in this year’s 2022 North-South Football Classic

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - To cap off incredible high school careers, athletes from all over West Virginia, through all classes came together this week, leaving behind their high school jerseys, becoming united by the sport they love, rather than the school they play for. The North-South Football Classic featured over...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State names interim president

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted on Friday to enter negotiations to name current Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Dianna Phillips, as the University’s interim president. “Over the last couple of weeks we’ve been very pleased with Dr. Phillips taking administrative...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Black Bears win first sudden death game, take series with Keys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears have a second win under their belts on the season, this time from the MLB Draft League’s sudden death tiebreaker format. The teams got tied up twice, first in the sixth inning on behalf of the Keys, then in the eighth with two runs from the Black Bears.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said both lanes southbound have reopened. One lane was closed as crews worked to clean up the accident scene. One lane of I-79 southbound is closed following a rollover crash in Anmoore. The crash was reported at approximately 11:45 Friday morning, according to the Harrison...
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

What possible disaster declaration could mean for NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following major flooding across the state on May 6th, Governor Jim Justice has asked president Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration. If the request is granted, money won’t just be available for the three counties that were in a state of emergency that day, all 55 counties in the state will be eligible.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man accused of strangling, threatening woman

MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged in Hardy County after officers said he strangled and threatened a woman. Officers responded to a home in Moorefield on June 5 for a domestic incident and met with three children who said the suspect, later identified as Oswaldo Xol-Coc, 28, fled from the scene on foot, according to a criminal complaint.
MOOREFIELD, WV
WDTV

Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man faces charges after officers said he “sprinted away” while being questioned about a stolen vehicle. Officers responded to a report of someone attempting to break into a truck at a Philippi restaurant Thursday evening, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived...
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 causes traffic delay

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 in Salem has caused a major traffic delay. The accident was called in just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a “T-bone” incident. One vehicle was coming off...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Residents cleaning up after severe storms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the major storms Wednesday night many in our area are left cleaning up. Marion County was one of the hardest hit areas by the storms. Many in the area got hit, almost out of nowhere by the storm cells. “We were standing in the living...
MARION COUNTY, WV

Community Policy