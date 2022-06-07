ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD ask the public for help identifying suspects in juvenile homicide

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqVi2_0g3GE8Io00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are encouraging anyone with information in a fatal shooting that left a juvenile dead this weekend to come forward.

“In a situation like this, whether you like the police or not, we’re trying to bring justice,” said Sgt. Anna Gray

The Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the victim as 17-year-old Javion Deshay Presley-McNary. Evansville Police found the teenager on Sunday night just before midnight in the 800 block of Line Street. Police say he later died at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper police arrest man for vandalism

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper Police (JPD) responded to a call for a report of vandalism that happened overnight on June 9. Police identified the suspect as Travis Voegerl, 43, of Jasper after an investigation took place. A police spokesperson said that Voegerl vandalized property and sent text messages to an individual who has a […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County investigating stolen solar panels

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a report of stolen solar panels. The theft was reported on June 8 at a farm building between New Cash Creek Road and Ky Hwy 178. Investigators believe the panels and inverters were stolen in the last week. Each solar panel is about 65″ […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department was called to Holiday Liquors in reference to a glass door being shattered. They say that happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. According to a press release, when officers arrived they found several bottles of alcohol were missing from the store. After...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man enters Pizza King after being attacked by stranger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man on Friday night entered a Pizza King on North Saint Joseph Avenue and said he was beat up in the alley behind Liquor Locker. Evansville police officers arrived on the scene between 8 and 9 p.m. on June 10. The victim told police the suspect was a black man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WTVW

Daviess County inmate escapes, stolen vehicle found

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities in Daviess County are searching for an escaped inmate. Officials with the Daviess County Detention Center said Mary Lou Eggleston, 21, escaped from custody around 6:30 p.m. on June 9. She was at Owensboro Health Hospital for medical treatment when authorities said she...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Funeral set for 17-year-old shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral services are Friday for Javion Deshay Presley-McNary. Police say the 17-year-old was shot in the chest on June 5. [Candlelight vigil held in Evansville for 17-year-old shooting victim]. His showing is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel. That’s...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ohio Co. rape case waived to Grand Jury

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County Grand Jury will decide if there’s enough evidence to proceed with the case against a man accused of kidnapping a 12-year old girl outside the Hartford Library. Hartford Police say this security footage shows the abduction. Officers say 30-year-old Brett McKinney...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epd#Shooting#Violent Crime#Evansville Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
city-countyobserver.com

Death Investigation Of Infant

On the morning of June 8, 2022, just before 7 am, the Evansville Police Department responded to a medical assistance call in the unit block of W Oregon St. The caller stated that a one-week-old infant was not breathing. EFD and AMR were on scene when officers arrived and had already begun life-saving measures with the infant, but were unable to resuscitate the child.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Arrests Five for Various Charges

The White County Sheriff’s Department reported five people who were taken to the White County Jail on various charges. They were 57 year old Erin Burton of Wilmington, Illinois for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; Shannon Woodrow, 49, of Springerton on a felony arrest warrant; 38 year old Natasha McKenzie of Grayville on an arrest warrant; Joseph Wampler ,36, of Grayville for obstructing justice; and 36 year old William Wolf of Carmi for driving while license suspended.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

34-year-old Holguens Philippe of Washington was arrested Wednesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 19-year-old Daerin Pasley of Washington was arrested Wednesday by WPD and...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers - Pt II. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers - Pt II. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Car fire backs up traffic in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say part of S.R. 66 was closed in Newburgh because of a car fire. It happened near the Sonic restaurant before noon on Friday. Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

OPD: Teen with several prior arrests charged in Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say several cars were hit by gunfire Thursday evening in Owensboro. It happened in the 2800 block of McFarland Ave. Officers say the four cars were occupied by a total of five adults and a one-year-old and two-year-old. No one was hurt. Detectives say...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper police seek suspect’s identity

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify a male subject caught on camera. According to JPD’s press release, the incident involving the subject happened at the Rural King on June 4 around 4:30 p.m. Police do not say why they’re investigating the identity of the man. […]
104.1 WIKY

Deputy Receives A Police Escort Home

A Spencer County deputy received a police escort from a Louisville hospital to home on Tuesday after spending weeks there recovering. Ronald Harper Jr. was involved in a serious crash in April on State Road 66 near the Spencer, Perry County line. The deputy suffered from several broken bones and...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy