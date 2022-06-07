EPD ask the public for help identifying suspects in juvenile homicide
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are encouraging anyone with information in a fatal shooting that left a juvenile dead this weekend to come forward.
“In a situation like this, whether you like the police or not, we’re trying to bring justice,” said Sgt. Anna Gray
The Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the victim as 17-year-old Javion Deshay Presley-McNary. Evansville Police found the teenager on Sunday night just before midnight in the 800 block of Line Street. Police say he later died at a hospital.
