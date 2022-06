SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New EastCoast Arms Collector Associates (NEACA) Saugerties Gun Show has been canceled for June 18-19, by mutual agreement by Town Board members. The gun show was to be held at the Kiwanis Ice Arena over Father’s day however, recent events of gun violence would have been insensitive to those who recently lost loved ones here in NY and in Texas said, officials.

