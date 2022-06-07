Who will be at the Troyer’s Food Truck Rally?

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Troyer’s Food Truck Rally is coming to town on Tuesday, and visitors can expect to be spoiled for choice when they get there.

According to a Facebook post from Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market, the event will officially begin at 3 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. June 7 (rain or shine).

Here’s a small list of the vendors expected to make an appearance:

If you can’t find something that fits your tastes in that list, there’s always next month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.