Who will be at the Troyer’s Food Truck Rally?

By Ben Gilliam
 5 days ago

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Troyer’s Food Truck Rally is coming to town on Tuesday, and visitors can expect to be spoiled for choice when they get there.

According to a Facebook post from Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market, the event will officially begin at 3 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. June 7 (rain or shine).

Here’s a small list of the vendors expected to make an appearance:

  • Opie’s Pizza Wagon – Wood-fired pizza tossed by hand.
  • Spanqui’s – A combo of Italian, New Yorker, Spanish and Caribbean cuisine.
  • Trucky Cheese – Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.
  • Baked & Loaded – Smothered baked potatoes and nachos.
  • Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee – Stuffed avocadoes and lobster/crab/shrimp rolls.
  • The Project Waffle Family – Hot chicken and waffles tacos.
  • Allen’s Sweet Paradise – Smoothies, pudding and ice cream.
  • Island Vibe Grill – Jerk chicken, kebabs and rice bowls.
  • Munchie Machine – Nachos, BBQ bowls and tacos.
  • Fork in the Road Concessions and Catering – Fried catfish, hot dogs and classic burgers.
  • Hound Dogs of Johnson City – Locally-sourced hotdogs, brats and comfort food.
  • Nacho Average Food Truck – Burgers, nachos, waffle fries and more.
  • Pastor Pig BBQ – BBQ sandwiches, sloppy joes and chicken salad sandwiches.
  • Southern Flo’s – Mac and cheese wing bowls, Philly sandwiches and queso fries.
  • The Whiskey Kitchen – Smoked ribs, poutine, smash burgers and smothered fries.
  • Maybe Today – Southern breakfast featuring buttermilk biscuits, eggs, gravy and hearty burritos.
  • Southern Cross Food Truck – Southern cuisine with banana pudding, soup beans and homemade chili.
  • Kettle-licious – Gourmet kettle corn.
  • Appalachian Ice – Ice cream and Italian ice served out of a retro step van.
  • Grann’s Gourmet Apples & Confections – Candied apples featuring peanuts, caramel and assorted toppings.
  • Bear Tracks Coffee – Specialty coffee and ice cream, served with a local twist.
  • Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts – Handmade donuts and deserts with gourmet toppings.

If you can’t find something that fits your tastes in that list, there’s always next month.

WJHL

Meet the Mountains Festival returns to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mountains are calling, and outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy all the region has to offer at Visit Johnson City’s 2022 annual Meet the Mountains Festival in August. Organizers will host the hub for the two-day event in downtown Johnson City at Founders Park from August 19-20, breaking out into three […]
