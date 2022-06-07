PUMA Women’s Teamliga Training Jacket

Click here to read the full article. Puma is the latest sports brand to create a special running shoe designed specifically for women. The Run XX Nitro is named for the double X chromosome found in women and is part of the brand’s move to prioritize female runners’ needs in how they build and engineer products. The shoe was created in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Biomechanics Lab and follows a research study of 224 runners who logged more than 36,000 miles over eight weeks. Puma said 81 percent of women in the study preferred the Run XX over a...

APPAREL ・ 2 HOURS AGO