Apparel

PUMA Women’s Teamliga Training Jacket

womenfitness.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLOUD9 LIFESTYLE is purposeful designed Clothing, which is intuitively functional – built for a lifestyle that demands...

www.womenfitness.net

womenfitness.net

Brooks Women’s Canopy Jacket

Womens BROOKS CANOPY JACKET :: Its breathable, minimal, packable and indispensable, its the Womens Brooks Canopy Jacket. Pack this waterresistant jacket into the builtin mesh pouch that houses straps for backpack portability. Plus you get pockets, thumbholes, reflectivity and DriLayer Seal 100% ripstop fabric.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Helly-Hansen Women’s Loke Vafi Jacket

According to Norse legends, before there was soil, or sky, or any green thing, there was only the gaping abyss of Rafi or chaos. The LOKE Rafi combines the life force of the trickster god LOKE and the elements, allowing a balance of protection and breathability. Enjoy this balance for sports and activities which can be accomplished with minimal gear & close to home base.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Fila Women’s Core Short Sleeve Top Tennis Shirt

Dress for success every time you step on the court with this Fila Core Short Sleeve Top. It features contrast binding at the v-neck, tonal mesh insets on sides, UV protection, and a heat transfer F box at left hem. Material: Polyester, Spandex.
APPAREL
WWD

Puma Introducing Women’s-specific Running Shoe

Click here to read the full article. Puma is the latest sports brand to create a special running shoe designed specifically for women. The Run XX Nitro is named for the double X chromosome found in women and is part of the brand’s move to prioritize female runners’ needs in how they build and engineer products. The shoe was created in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Biomechanics Lab and follows a research study of 224 runners who logged more than 36,000 miles over eight weeks. Puma said 81 percent of women in the study preferred the Run XX over a...
APPAREL
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marie Claire

BIRKENSTOCK Just Teamed Up With STAUD for Summer's Coolest Collaboration

BIRKENSTOCK has teamed up with California-based brand STAUD for a summer collection so good, every piece is a future wardrobe staple. The limited-edition capsule, which is available now, is comprised of sandals, handbags, and ready-to-wear pieces that perfectly combines STAUD’s elevated classics aesthetics with BIRKENSTOCK’s nearly 250 years of history as one of the best sandal brands on the market.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Goes Shopping With the Stars in Sheer Maxi Dress, Bralette & Sneakers in Italy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kris Jenner showcased her uber-fabulous sense of style while shopping in the Italian village of Portofino today. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family swapped her usual monochromatic looks for a cool and comfortable ensemble. For the retail therapy outing, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wore a semi-sheer chiffon maxi dress. The breezy number was emblazoned with a silver star print all-over and included long, billowy sleeves, a high mock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

These $45 Split-Hem Old Navy Jeans Are a Dupe for Designer Styles

Like matching sets, split-hem jeans occupy a rather large part of my brain recently — they're just so damn chic. It's not easy to find an affordable pair, though. Up until a few weeks ago, nearly every style I came across was well over $100, and I couldn't justify a price tag that high right now, especially when some of my favorite pairs of jeans cost me around just $50 at Old Navy.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Collabs: Vans Teams Up with Mollusk on Capsule + More

Click here to read the full article. May 11, 2022: Vans and Mollusk have joined forces on a footwear and apparel collection. The capsule features updated takes on Vans’ Authentic SF, Slip-On SF, and the Chukka DX SF, plus three t-shirts and two hats. Mollusk worked with long-time collaborator Nathaniel Russell to deliver the range. Russell cooked up a hot scene with all his friends: Big Time Dolphin, Byrd the Hair Farmer, and Mystic Mushroom. Then, photographer Aubrey Trinnaman helped bring this collection to life with snapshots of warm memories of a day with your friends. The Vans x Mollusk...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Chooses Classic Style in Black Trousers, White Tank Top and Chunky Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes mastered mixing classic styles and trendy pieces at her latest outing. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum celebrated the opening of Mango’s new NYC flagship store at an intimate dinner at iconic SoHo hotspot Balthazar on Wednesday night. She attended the event alongside other celebrities and fashion influencers like Tommy Dorfman, Annabelle Wallis and Camille Charrière. To the opening, Holmes wore a white knit sleeveless top with an open back paired with black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Bridges Sneakers And Clogs With New, Two-Way Design

Over the course of the past few years, the definition of a sneaker has gradually begun to blur. Ye and Salehe Bembury, for example, have turned the clog into something else entirely, as the Yeezy Foam Runner and Crocs Pollex Clog have ranked highly next to even the best Air Jordan 1s. And alongside, modularity and utility have once again become important thanks to Snow Peak, who teamed up with New Balance in 2020 for a three-way sneaker.
APPAREL
WWD

Everything to Know About the Adidas x Gucci Collection

Click here to read the full article. The highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci collaboration is finally here. After debuting at Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear runway show in February, the design house has released its Adidas x Gucci collection for purchase.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met Gala The collection includes pieces across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, and also offers shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collaboration merges the Adidas and Gucci logos and popular...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

Reebok’s adaptive footwear collection truly wants to make life easier for disabled

Everyone deserves a pair of sneakers that amplifies the craving for everyday success. That said, the power of comfortable and accessible footwear should not be exclusive. Thankfully Reebok really wants to help the physically challenged community with a gimmick-free collection of lifestyle and performance-oriented sneakers. Brands like Nike have lately...
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

3 Fitness Benefits Of Investing In The Best Electric Mountain Bike

Cycling is one of the best exercises one can engage in and eventually enjoy doing. Doing so regularly has several benefits for your muscles, lungs, and blood circulation. Yet do you get the same advantages with an e-bike? The answer’s a resounding yes. Many people believe that bikers who...
BICYCLES
womenfitness.net

Women’s Foil Print Racerback Scoopneck Activewear Fitness Tank Top

Make a statement in this foil print racerback tank top by Terez. Made with 92% micro polyester and 8% spandex. The bright hue combined with the metallic foil print details offer eye catching style. It features a racerback, scoopneck construction. Wear it with all your favorite leggings, denim, and shorts. It’s versatility will make it a wardrobe staple. Pull on. This tank top is guaranteed authentic.
APPAREL

