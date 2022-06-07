ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputy city clerk: Aldermen are #$!!@

wdbr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high-ranking city employee is calling out Springfield aldermen on her personal social media – in a vulgar fashion. After a lengthy council meeting recently, deputy clerk Nicole Cunningham criticized the aldermen, solicited people to run against them next year, and then called the aldermen “assholes.”....

wdbr.com

Comments / 1

Related
wlds.com

Local Officials: Revised JDC Mowing Plan Isn’t Enough

The State of Illinois has relented somewhat, in the upkeep of an abandoned facility that has become a major thorn in the side of the City of Jacksonville. But city officials say it’s not enough. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says the State of Illinois Central Management Services reached out...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
tspr.org

Two western Illinois communities closer to demolishing dilapidated houses

Macomb and Galesburg are preparing to tear down more dilapidated houses. The cities hope to enhance the look of neighborhoods while also improving safety. A dozen properties are on Macomb’s list. The city council this week agreed to solicit bids to inspect those homes for asbestos and have it removed if found. That has to be done before demolition can begin.
GALESBURG, IL
wdbr.com

Mayor: Dissolve townships within city

If Mayor Langfelder has his way, you would live either in the city of Springfield or in a township. Not both. He says the townships within city limits cost taxpayers unnecessarily for services which, for the most part, the city already provides or can quickly start providing. Langfelder wants aldermen to put such a question – whether to dissolve townships which lie within corporate limits – on the ballot this November. The first reading of the resolution is Tuesday, with a final vote possible as early as June 21.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldermen#City Hall#Fashion#Politics Local#Soviet#Wtax News City
wmay.com

Langfelder Tells Police To Get Panhandlers Off Of Medians

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has directed Springfield police to begin moving panhandlers off of medians… even though there has still been no movement on an ordinance to codify the rules about approaching vehicles and asking for money at busy intersections. That ordinance has been on hold for weeks because...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

SPD Already Making Use Of License Plate Reader Cameras

Springfield police say they’re already seeing some results from their deployment of license plate reader cameras. Around 30 of a total planned 85 cameras are installed and functioning around the city, to help police locate vehicles suspected of involvement in shootings or other crimes. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Call for special session on gas

Outrage over gas prices made for rich Republican fodder Wednesday at a campaign announcement starring State Sen. Darren Bailey (pictured) (R-Xenia). The senator, one of six Republicans who want to be governor, wants the legislature back in Springfield to do something about the gas tax. The state’s share had been 19 cents for almost thirty years, then doubled and indexed to inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Irvin: “worst nightmare” theme returns

The reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is intimidating Gov....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

March For Our Lives rally to be held in downtown Charleston

In line with the March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C., Coles Progressives and the Coles County Democratic Party will be sponsoring a common-sense gun rally on Saturday at the north side of the Coles County Courthouse. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and bring signs to show support.
COLES COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Truth Trumps Political Lies & Misinformation

For years we have referred to election season as the silly season because of all the lies and misinformation spread by those seeking office, and election law violations such as signs being placed on public property and other election law malfeasance that inundates our tip line every election cycle. Shelby...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for emergencies at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Airport and the McLean County Disaster Council held a full scale emergency drill at the Synergy Flight Center. Marketing Deputy Director of the Airport, Fran Strebing, said the drills happen every three years as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Agency. “It’s...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

No Truck/Tractor Pulls At This Year’s Illinois State Fair

One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Brother James Court closing after 47 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Brother James Court is closing its doors for good after 47 years of serving the community. The president of the Brother James Court Board says the closure is due to the difficulty in finding qualified staff to care for residents, the COVID-19 pandemic, finances, and the remote location of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

CUPHD: Champaign County back to high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) recently announced that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high. On May 20, CUPHD announced that Champaign County had a high community transmission rate for COVID-19. On June 3, it was changed to a medium level of transmission. It was changed back to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Emergency Drill to take place Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport

Bloomington (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Numerous emergency response, health, and welfare organizations will be at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington Saturday. But don’t worry. It is only a drill. Representatives from over 27 agencies, organizations, and private businesses, including the American Red Cross, McLean County Health...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
FOX 2

Mayor Jones thinks more federal indictments are coming

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones said Wednesday that the corruption outlined in the federal indictments against former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad is “completely unacceptable.” She said City residents would be better served by people who aren’t facing federal indictments, and she believes there are […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy