Gary Payton Believes The 90s Were The Best Era In NBA History: "This Era Is About Shooting Threes, Getting Up And Down, And Entertainment. It Is What It Is... But I Played In What I Think Was The Best Era Ever. I Think The ’90s Was The Best Era Ever."

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade know a thing or two about playing in the NBA Finals. The two went to 4 Finals in a row with the Miami Heat from 2011 to 2014, during which they won 2 championships. Wade would end his career with 3 titles while LeBron has won 4 and might win more in the future. With Wade retired and LeBron having failed to make it to the playoffs for once, the two have been keeping themselves busy these days by watching the Finals.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO