Gary Payton Believes The 90s Were The Best Era In NBA History: "This Era Is About Shooting Threes, Getting Up And Down, And Entertainment. It Is What It Is... But I Played In What I Think Was The Best Era Ever. I Think The ’90s Was The Best Era Ever."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we focus on today's NBA, we will see striking differences from the earlier eras. Be it the 00s, 90s, 80s, or even earlier than that, each era has had a different style of basketball being played in the league. Nowadays, the teams are focused on making as many...

Truth - SOL
5d ago

Been watching since the 70s up until about 10 years ago. I just can't take this weak game they play today. The Glove is correct here.

10
Mr.Cum on da paper towel
5d ago

90's seemed like they played for the love of the game while today's era is about getting paid and taking pictures

17
working class
5d ago

He’s not wrong. That’s when you had offense and defense. Now it’s 1 v 1 with 8 other players watching on the court

14
